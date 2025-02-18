Four Stanford faculty are among the recipients of the 2025 Sloan Research Fellowships, which honors scientists in the United States and Canada.

“The Sloan Research Fellows represent the very best of early-career science, embodying the creativity, ambition, and rigor that drive discovery forward,” says Adam F. Falk, president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. “These extraordinary scholars are already making significant contributions, and we are confident they will shape the future of their fields in remarkable ways.”

The two-year fellowships are awarded annually to researchers whose creativity, innovation, and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders. Fellows receive $75,000 that can be used flexibly to advance their research. This year’s Sloan Research Fellows from Stanford are:

Monther Abu-Remaileh, assistant professor of chemical engineering and of genetics

Barnabas Daru, assistant professor of biology and center fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment

Trithep Devakul, assistant professor of physics

Aviad Rubinstein, assistant professor of computer science

This year, the competitive and prestigious fellowship was awarded to 126 innovative young scientists from a diverse range of 51 institutions across the U.S. and Canada. Since the first Sloan Research Fellowships were awarded in 1955, 251 faculty from Stanford have received the award, including this year’s winners.

To be eligible for the fellowship, scholars must conduct research in chemistry, computer science, Earth system science, economics, mathematics, neuroscience, or physics. Candidates are nominated by fellow scientists, and the winners are selected by independent panels of senior scholars based on each candidate’s research accomplishments, creativity, and potential to become a leader in their field.

