Stanford is gearing up for Family Weekend, an annual campus gathering for parents, siblings, and other relatives of undergraduates to explore Stanford student life. Over 5,500 visitors are expected to convene on campus for two days of programming on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

“We’re grateful to our Stanford families for everything you do to support your students and our university,” wrote President Levin in a recent message encouraging families to attend.

Families on the Farm

Family Weekend is open to parents and families of currently enrolled Stanford undergraduate students in all four class years. Following check-in (which begins Friday at 8:30 a.m.), parents are invited to attend a welcome discussion with President Levin and Provost Jenny Martinez from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Parents attending in person must have a Family Weekend badge to enter. Livestream overflow viewing will be available in McCaw Hall in the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center as well as online.

From 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., families can join students for a complimentary lunch in resident halls, followed by residential receptions to explore their student’s home-away-from-home and meet residential staff.

On Friday, attendees can explore open houses at Stanford’s many community centers and other campus organizations. Special student experience sessions will address topics of interest to families specifically selected for the weekend. Attendees are welcome to take self-guided tours of the campus and visit art exhibits and museums. The fun continues Saturday with Triviapalooza!, which will feature a student-led trivia contest and live music.

On Saturday, attendees are invited to participate in academic discussions including “Human-Centered AI: From Technical Innovations to Societal Implications and Applications,” “Sustainable Urban Futures: Building for Wellbeing,” and “Era of Noise: From Fake News to the Future of Journalism.”

Stanford offers a plethora of resources across campus that support students during their time on campus. Families can learn more at the University Resource Fair on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., where representatives from various departments and groups across campus will share information and answer questions.

The weekend will conclude with the “Cardinal Student Showcase” on Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature special student performances, food, games, and other fun activities. All registered families are welcome to attend.

More to explore

Families visiting Stanford this weekend can also enjoy campus events that are not part of the official Family Weekend program.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the a cappella group Stanford Talisman, which performs music originating from the struggle songs of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, as well as other diverse cultures around the world. To celebrate, the group will host a reunion concert featuring over 150 current and former members performing a vibrant repertoire of songs. The performance is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Bing Concert Hall. The event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased on the Stanford Live website.

Families can also cheer on Stanford’s student-athletes as they compete in home games this weekend. On Friday, the wrestling team will compete against the University of North Carolina, while men’s basketball will face-off against Cal on Saturday. And the baseball team will take on the University of Washington both days. Further details are available online, including a complete schedule of games.

Learn more

There is no cost to participate in Family Weekend activities, and most campus attractions are free. However, there may be other campus events during the weekend that require tickets to be purchased, such as athletic events and arts performances.

Online registration is required for all those who plan to attend events and visit buildings in person for Family Weekend. There will be no on-site, walk-up, day-of registration available. Due to various capacity and logistical limitations, no more than four family members are permitted to visit their student on campus during the weekend.

Registered families can download the Family Weekend mobile app to access the full schedule, find detailed maps, receive event notifications, and more.

For more information including the schedule at a glance and FAQs, visit the Family Weekend website.