Now, researchers from Stanford Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence-based algorithm that uses data from continuous blood glucose monitors to parse three of the four most common Type 2 diabetes subtypes.

“It’s a tool that people can use to take preventative measures. If the levels trigger a prediabetes warning, for instance, dietary or exercise habits could be adjusted,” said Michael Snyder, PhD, a professor of genetics who co-led the study. Snyder is the Stanford W. Ascherman, MD, FACS Professor in Genetics.

Roughly 13% of the U.S. population, some 40 million people, have been diagnosed with diabetes, and 98 million have prediabetes, so a widely accessible technology that pinpoints diagnostic details would be a game changer for diabetes care, Snyder said.

“The majority of people with diabetes have Type 2, and they’re just called ‘Type 2,’ ” said Tracey McLaughlin, MD, a professor of endocrinology. “But it’s more complex than that, and there are different underlying physiologies that lead to the condition.”

There’s been a growing movement to subclassify Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for 95% of all diabetes, to better understand the risk of having other related conditions, such as cardiovascular, kidney, liver, or eye complications, and to identify the underlying physiology of individuals’ diabetes. “This matters, because depending on what type you have, some drugs will work better than others,” McLaughlin said. “Our goal was to find a more accessible, on-demand way for people to understand and improve their health.”

The technology could have been useful for Snyder years ago when he learned he was prediabetic. “When I found out I was on my way to becoming diabetic, I increased my muscle mass, which is one of the common ways to help decrease sugar in the blood, but it had no effect. That’s because I’m not traditionally insulin resistant,” he said. His variety of Type 2 diabetes stems from something called a beta cell deficiency, which means that the cells that produce insulin don’t function the way they should.