In brief Stanford’s new Mail and Package Services (MPS) centralizes mail handling with a Newark receiving warehouse and same-day campus delivery via electric vehicles.

Redesigned package centers and 24/7 lockers offer students flexible, secure access to their packages.

The program cuts delivery truck traffic, reduces emissions, and incorporates waste diversion to support Stanford’s sustainability goals.

A state-of-the-art receiving warehouse opening in 2025 will further enhance mail handling efficiency and capacity.

Stanford University has introduced a new Mail and Package Services (MPS) program aimed at improving how mail and packages are managed on campus.

Launched on Sept. 1, 2024, the program consolidates package handling through a centralized system designed to enhance convenience, reduce delivery traffic, and support the university’s sustainability goals.

“This program provides needed enhancements to mail and package services to address the year-over-year increase in the package volume we are experiencing on campus,” said Jack Cleary, associate vice president for land, buildings, and real estate. “By centralizing operations and incorporating sustainable practices like electric vehicles and waste diversion, we’re improving efficiency, reducing traffic and emissions, and enhancing convenience for the Stanford community.”

As part of the new program, a centralized receiving warehouse in Newark, California, will process packages before they are delivered to campus on the same day, using Stanford’s own electric truck fleet. This approach will reduce the number of delivery trucks entering campus by 50 to 70 per day while improving safety for bikes, pedestrians, and buses on campus.

“We are pleased to have collaborated with LBRE and other stakeholders throughout this process to help resolve mail and package challenges facing students and the campus community,” said Shirley Everett, senior associate vice provost for Residential & Dining Enterprises and senior advisor to the provost on equity and inclusion. “I am confident this new, consolidated mail and package arrangement will benefit students and others who receive mail and packages through MPS.”

Convenience and accessibility

As part of the program, redesigned package centers and an expanded network of 24/7 lockers now make it easier for students to pick up their packages at their convenience. MPS also plans to roll out a mobile app to streamline package tracking and notifications.

The program also serves faculty and staff, managing ID mail and mail code oversight. MPS plans to expand services to academic departments after completing a discovery phase to assess broader campus needs. The School of Medicine, hospitals, and clinics will continue to maintain their own mail and package systems.

From challenges to solutions

The creation of the MPS program stems from growing challenges in managing mail and package delivery on campus, such as package theft, misplaced deliveries, and campus traffic caused by a sharp increase in online shopping. In February 2022, LBRE and R&DE convened a campus-wide summit to identify and address these issues.

The summit concluded with a recommendation to centralize mail and package management, leading then-Provost Persis Drell to task LBRE with developing a solution. Following extensive studies, focus groups with students and employees, and benchmarking with peer institutions, LBRE presented a plan in April 2023 that proposed a centralized receiving warehouse in Newark and redesigned package centers on campus.

The new centralized approach not only solves logistical challenges but also aligns with Stanford’s broader goals of enhancing the campus experience while reducing environmental impact.

By using electric vehicles for last-mile delivery, the program reduces campus emissions and aligns with the university’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Waste diversion strategies at package centers, including labeled bins for recycling and composting and cardboard breakdown stations, will also help streamline waste management and contribute to Stanford’s goal of achieving zero waste by 2030.

Future enhancements

Looking ahead, MPS is preparing to open a state-of-the-art receiving warehouse in summer 2025. This facility will include advanced conveyor belt systems and software technology to further streamline mail and package handling.

Students with questions can contact packageandmailservices@ug2.com, while faculty and staff inquiries can be sent to mailandpackageservices@stanford.edu. Additional information is available at mps.stanford.edu.