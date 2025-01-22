Jane A. Lauder, a former senior executive of the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and a current member of its board of directors, has been elected to the Stanford University Board of Trustees. Her five-year term begins Feb. 1.

“It’s an honor to join the board,” Lauder said. “Stanford has played such an important role in my life and shaped me. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to its continued success and support the university in any way I can.”

Board Chair Jerry Yang praised Lauder’s appointment, noting, “We are delighted to welcome Jane to the Board of Trustees and look forward to working with her. Her strong leadership experience and enthusiastic commitment to Stanford’s research and teaching missions will undoubtedly make her a valuable addition to the board.”

Lauder has held numerous leadership roles at ELC. From 2020 to 2024, she served as chief data officer and executive vice president of enterprise marketing and led ELC’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Task Force and its initiatives on women in leadership and gender equity.

Lauder was global brand president of ELC’s Clinique brand from 2014 to 2020 and global president and general manager of ELC’s Origins, Ojon, and Darphin brands from 2010 to 2015. Lauder also previously served as senior vice president and general manager of the Origins brand and senior vice president of global marketing for Clinique. She joined ELC in 1996 and has served as a member of its board since 2009.

Lauder has deep ties to Stanford. She is a member of the Humanities & Sciences (H&S) Council advising the school’s dean and the LEAD (Lifelong Engagement and Advocacy for Development) Council NYC.

Lauder, who earned her undergraduate degree in history from Stanford in 1995, said attending Stanford changed her life. “Stanford is more than just an education. It’s a place of discovery and exploration that shapes how you think and view the world. It is not only an open, inclusive, and welcoming community but also entrepreneurial and on the cutting edge of research.”

Lauder’s engagement with the university has included contributing to Stanford Athletics, The Stanford Fund, and Stanford Data Science. Lauder has endowed a Data Science professorship focused on preparing leaders to tackle data-driven problems in science, industry, and society.

“There are so many incredible breakthroughs that Stanford is leading in, and for me, that’s exciting,” Lauder said. “Stanford is part of innumerable positive impacts on the world.”

She also commended the university’s focus on fostering constructive dialogue and democratic engagement. “There are big challenges out there and people have different perspectives, but being able to talk is such an important part of education and also how we will be able to overcome challenges as a community and a country,” Lauder said.

Lauder serves on the boards of Eventbrite, Friends of the High Line, and the New York Public Library.

Lauder resides in Palm Beach, Florida.