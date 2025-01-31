In October 2024, Stanford reported preliminary enrollment data for the entering undergraduate Class of 2028, the first class to be admitted under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling on race-conscious admissions.

Stanford has now reported final enrollment numbers for the class as part of the 2024-25 Common Data Set, a data-reporting effort used across higher education institutions.

A summary of the final enrollment data for the first-year class can be found below, along with data for the previous fall’s first-year class. The data include first-time, full-time students enrolled in the first-year undergraduate class as of the fall quarter census date (Oct. 21, 2024). There were 1,693 such students in the Class of 2028.

As with the preliminary data, the final data are provided below in two formats:

One uses the federal government’s reporting methodology, in which a “two or more races” category counts all domestic non-Hispanic students who report being of more than one race. This federal reporting methodology is used in the Common Data Set.

The other uses the “check all that apply” approach – not used in the Common Data Set but used by some peer institutions – in which the data show each individual race that is reported by domestic multi-racial students. Under this methodology, the totals sum to more than 100% because students can identify multiple races.

First-time, first-year matriculants –

final enrolled class Federal Race / Ethnicity 2023 Federal Race / Ethnicity 2024 Check-all-that-apply 2023 Check-all-that-apply 2024 American Indian or Alaska Native 0.8% 0.7% 3.2% 3.6% Asian 28.8% 33.0% 36.5% 41.3% Black or African American 8.9% 4.5% 12.3% 6.6% Hispanic or Latino 16.7% 14.6% 16.5% 14.6% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 0.3% 0.1% 1.6% 1.5% White 21.9% 24.1% 40.5% 41.6% Two or More Races 8.8% 8.3% n/a n/a Unknown/Decline to state 0.2% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% International 13.6% 14.3% 13.6% 14.3% Total 100.0% 100.0% 124.4% 123.7%

Figures for some categories of students in the final data have changed from the preliminary data reported in October. Principal reasons for these differences are: