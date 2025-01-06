Departments and groups across campus will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. beginning next week with events including panel discussions and religious services. The theme for this year’s events is “Reflect. Act. Uplift. Building a more just and equitable community.”

Jan. 15 Screening of MLK’s speech at Stanford at Memorial Church:

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Institute for Advancing Just Societies will screen King’s historic 48-minute speech, “The Other America,” which was delivered at Stanford on April 14, 1967. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Alumnus Philip Taubman, ’70, who was an undergraduate at the time and accompanied King to and from the airport.

Jan. 19 Celebration Service

Stacey Floyd-Thomas, professor of ethics and society at Vanderbilt University Divinity School, will speak at the annual MLK Jr. Celebration service at Memorial Church at 11 a.m.

Jan. 22 Fireside Chat

Join the MLK @ Stanford Community for a fireside chat with professors Lerone A. Martin and Joyce Sackey as they explore Dr. King’s dream of equality through the lens of health equity. The conversation will include commentary on advancements in clinical care and addressing disparities, particularly in the East Bay. This event will have both an in-person and virtual option.

Jan. 18 Stanford Soul Line

The Black Community Services Center will host the Stanford Soul Line Dancers for a performance from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Jan. 20-21 Special menus at Stanford Dining locations

Cardinal Café will feature a special lunch menu on Jan. 20 at the Forbes Family Cafe and Med Cafe. And on Jan. 21, R&DE will offer a special dinner menu.