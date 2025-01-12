Helen Blau, professor of microbiology and immunology and director of the Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology, had an exciting start to 2025. On Jan. 3, Blau was awarded the National Medal of Science by President Biden at the White House for her work on cellular plasticity – a term describing how specialized cells in the body aren’t fixed in their identity but instead can be coaxed to assume new roles – and her discoveries concerning the biological mechanisms of stem cells, tissue regeneration, aging and rejuvenation of weakened muscles.

“Dr. Blau’s role in advancing knowledge in the fields of regenerative medicine and aging is remarkable,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, the dean of the Stanford School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University. “Beyond these achievements, she is well-known as an innovator and a dedicated mentor to younger scientists. Stanford Medicine is proud and happy that she has been recognized as one of the country’s most impactful scientists.”

Established by Congress in 1959, the National Medal of Science is the highest recognition the nation can bestow on scientists and engineers. The presidential award is given to individuals deserving of special recognition for their outstanding contributions to knowledge in several scientific fields including biological, physical and social sciences; mathematics; and engineering.

Blau’s early discovery of the plasticity of mature cells flew in the face of prevailing scientific dogma. The realization that specialized, or differentiated, cells are malleable was foundational for subsequent advances in stem cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine around the world. Her lab used this approach to target Duchenne muscular dystrophy and aging-related loss of muscle strength.

“The idea that discoveries in my lab can be translated to clinical therapies to help people is the most gratifying feeling in the world,” said Blau, who is the Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor. “Being recognized with the National Medal of Science for my work is an amazing, unexpected honor.”

Blau’s most recent research focuses on inhibiting the activity of a new class of molecule she terms a “gerozyme,” or master regulator of aging. Gerozymes cause muscle wasting in mice, and blocking their activity in muscle tissue of old mice increases muscle strength. This finding holds promise for people with muscle weakness due to lack of use, genetic disease, or age.

“I’m thrilled that Helen has been awarded the 2025 National Medal of Science, a truly well-deserved honor!” said Denise Monack, PhD, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and the Martha Meier Weiland Professor in the School of Medicine. “Her groundbreaking work in regenerative medicine, through innovative and cross-disciplinary methods, has unraveled key mechanisms affecting muscle stem cell functionality in conditions like dystrophy and aging. Her pioneering discovery of a novel aging-associated enzyme has opened pathways to rejuvenating aged muscle tissue and enhancing strength via pharmacological methods. I’m counting on Helen’s new drug to sustain the vitality and strength of the microbiology and immunology faculty for years to come.”

Blau, who is also a prolific inventor, recently authored a children’s book, Stem Cells to the Rescue, to teach children, their parents, and their grandparents the biological basics of these versatile cells. She didn’t grow up in a family of scientists: Her father was a historian, and her mother taught comparative literature. But they were quick to support their daughter’s dreams.

Young scientist

“I’ve always been curious about how things function,” Blau said. When, as a child, Blau found a portion of an animal skull in the woods near her home in Heidelberg, Germany, her parents orchestrated her access to the University of Heidelberg’s library so she could research its origin. Her conclusion that the teeth were those of a red deer doe garnered a first-place win in her school’s science fair when she was 11. Her interest in tissue regeneration was piqued when, as an undergraduate student at the University of York, she studied the effect of thyroid hormone on mitochondria during liver regeneration. The liver is unique among organs in its ability to regenerate when a portion is surgically removed. “We could remove the large lobes of the liver, and the smaller lobes would become larger,” Blau said. “But they somehow knew when they’d reached their final mass and when to stop. It is a fascinating mystery we still haven’t solved.”

David Spiegel and Helen Blau | Courtesy Helen Blau