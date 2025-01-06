Sand is among the most used natural resources on Earth, second only to water.

It’s an essential component of cell phones, concrete, glass, cosmetics, roads, and many other modern conveniences. For one billion people living in coastal areas around the world, these sand grains also defend against intense storms and sea level rise fueled by climate change.

Coastal beaches and dunes act like shock absorbers against extreme weather and provide a habitat for species like shorebirds and sea turtles to breed and for seabirds to raise their young. Sand is also key to land reclamation, the process of creating land through engineering where there once was water, and coastal armoring, whereby communities build infrastructure in an attempt to slow wave erosion along their shoreline.

Though plentiful in arid regions, most sand is not viable for commercial use or construction. Desert sand, whipped by years of wind, has smooth grains that prevent it from binding with most materials used in industrial applications. By contrast, sand extracted from rivers, lakes, or quarries is highly desirable for its irregular, angular grains.

Increased demand from the construction industry has led to sand scarcity in some regions of the world and shifted attention to sand sourced from marine and coastal environments, also known as ocean sand. This in turn has fueled rapid growth in the dredging industry, often at the expense of coastal communities and environmental health.

We’ve gathered three experts who study Earth’s surface, the ocean economy, and coastal communities to answer questions about the consequences of ocean sand extraction and its role in climate change adaptation around the world.