Dear Stanford community,

This weekend, I was treated at Stanford Hospital to repair an intestinal blockage that came on suddenly on Saturday night. The cause was what is informally known as an internal hernia. The surgery was completely successful. I will be recovering for a few days and soon back to work. I want to thank the doctors and staff at Stanford Hospital for their outstanding care. It was an unexpected but deeply appreciated reminder of how fortunate we are to have a world-leading medical center on our campus.

Jon