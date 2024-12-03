Student art is on display at the Stanford Art Gallery in the 10th annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition. This year’s show, titled When The Angels Came..., after an acrylic and pastel work by Gregory Medina-Kenyon, ’24, was curated by Xiaoze Xie, the Paul L. and Phyllis Wattis Professor in Art in the School of Humanities and Sciences. The show is hosted every fall quarter by the Department of Art & Art History.

Undergraduates from all majors and disciplines were invited to submit their original work to a jury that, this year, included department faculty and curators from the Bay Area art community. This year’s selections include photography, painting, sculpture, video, installation and collage, and were installed in September by participating artists with help from professional staff.

The exhibition ends Dec. 6.