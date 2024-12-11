Thanks to Stanford University researchers’ domestication of a bacterial species that hangs out on the skin of close to everyone on Earth, that vision could become a reality.

“We all hate needles – everybody does,” said Michael Fischbach, PhD, the Liu (Liao) Family Professor and a professor of bioengineering. “I haven’t found a single person who doesn’t like the idea that it’s possible to replace a shot with a cream.”

The skin is a terrible place to live, according to Fischbach. “It’s incredibly dry, way too salty for most single-celled creatures and there’s not much to eat. I can’t imagine anything would want to live there.”

But a few hardy microbes call it home. Among them is Staphylococcus epidermidis, a generally harmless skin-colonizing bacterial species.

“These bugs reside on every hair follicle of virtually every person on the planet,” Fischbach said.

Immunologists have perhaps neglected our skin-colonizing bacteria, Fischbach said, because they don’t seem to contribute much to our well-being. “We’ve just assumed there’s not much going on there.”

That turns out to be wrong. In recent years, Fischbach and his colleagues have discovered that the immune system mounts a much more aggressive response against S. epidermidis than anyone expected.

In a study published Dec. 11 in Nature, Fischbach and his colleagues zeroed in on a key aspect of the immune response – the production of antibodies. These specialized proteins can stick to specific biochemical features of invading microbes, often preventing them from getting inside of cells or traveling unmolested through the bloodstream to places they should not go. Individual antibodies are extremely picky about what they stick to. Each antibody molecule typically targets a particular biochemical feature belonging to a single microbial species or strain.

Fischbach and postdoctoral scholar Djenet Bousbaine, PhD, respectively the study’s senior and lead author, and their colleagues wanted to know: Would the immune system of a mouse, whose skin isn’t normally colonized by S. epidermidis, mount an antibody response to that microorganism if it were to turn up there?

(Antibody) levels without a cause?

The initial experiments, performed by Bousbaine, were simple: Dip a cotton swab into a vial containing S. epidermidis. Rub the swab gently on the head of a normal mouse – no need to shave, rinse, or wash its fur – and put the mouse back in its cage. Draw blood at defined time points over the next six weeks, asking: Has this mouse’s immune system produced any antibodies that bind to S. epidermidis?

The mice’s antibody response to S. epidermidis was “a shocker,” Fischbach said. “Those antibodies’ levels increased slowly, then some more – and then even more.” At six weeks, they’d reached a higher concentration than one would expect from a regular vaccination – and they stayed at those levels.