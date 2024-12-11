Social media’s rise as a dominant news source has disrupted local newspapers and other legacy media models. But it has yet to unseat Americans’ most preferred source of local news: television.

“People tend to focus on social media and think of legacy media as obsolete,” says Gregory Martin, an associate professor of political economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He wants to help correct that common misconception: “TV is still one of the most important sources of news in the U.S.”

Yet the broadcast news landscape is changing as ownership of the U.S. television market consolidates. In the past decade alone, there have been $23 billion in broadcast TV ownership deals, further concentrating an industry in which the three largest owners control 40% of all local news stations and are present in over 80% of media markets. This trend has fed concerns that the quality of local news is suffering.

In 2019, Martin wrote a paper with Joshua McCrain of the University of Utah that analyzed how a wave of acquisitions by the Sinclair Media Group affected its stations’ news content. They found that new ownership typically led to a de-emphasis on local news and more coverage of national politics.

In a new paper written with McCrain, Nicola Mastrorocco of the University of Bologna, and Arianna Ornaghi of the Hertie School in Berlin, Martin expands the scope of the analysis to see whether a similar pattern follows acquisitions by other major media conglomerates. “We wanted to understand whether the changes that we saw at Sinclair were a Sinclair-specific effect – something about the particular ownership and management there – or whether they were general forces that result from consolidation per se,” Martin says.

They were surprised to find just one commonality in how local stations were run post-acquisition: Advertising increased during newscasts. The localness of news coverage also tended to shift, but the direction of the change depended on the new owner. And regardless of the changes to how stations covered the news, viewership tended to remain steady.

Martin’s team points out that station owners might interpret this lack of response from viewers as an absence of guardrails, emboldening them to make more changes to newscasts that suit their financial interests or political leanings. Regulators should take note, the researchers say, because safeguarding the production of quality local news is in our collective interest.

“The news industry is unlike others in one critical respect: Its product is a fundamental input to any well-functioning democratic society,” Martin and his coauthors write.“Particularly at the local level, where there exist fewer alternative sources of information, traditional media outlets remain the primary producers of information about politicians and policy issues on which the voting public relies.”

Consolidation and coverage

In the 1990s, Sinclar, Gray Television, and Nexstar Media Group began buying up local stations, becoming the biggest players in the U.S. TV industry. In their study, the researchers focused on more than 215 acquisitions by these three owners between 2010 and 2020. To analyze the broader patterns that emerged from this consolidation, they also examined transcripts of news content, advertising records, viewership stats, and surveys of political knowledge.