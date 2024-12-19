Stanford Medicine scientists have designed a way to make our seasonal influenza vaccinations more broadly effective and possibly to protect us from new flu variants with pandemic potential. In a study published online Dec. 19 in Science, they’ve shown in cultured human tonsil tissue that the method works.

Flu season is upon us, and flu is no joke. Every year, the influenza virus kills hundreds of thousands of people and sends millions to the hospital. The seasonal flu vaccine many of us get is intended to keep that from happening, by giving our immune system a heads-up that speeds its readiness for combat with the virus. A key component of that response is the development of antibodies: specialized proteins that can bind selectively to a targeted virus like a piece of a puzzle to its next-door neighbor and, when the fit is tight enough and in the right place, prevent that virus from getting into our cells and replicating inside of them.

Any classical vaccine displays, in a non-threatening way, one or more of a pathogen’s immune-system-arousing biochemical features, or antigens, to various cells of the immune system whose job is to carefully note and memorize particular antigens belonging to the pathogen of interest – the one the vaccine targets. When the real thing comes along, that memory will kick in and rouse those otherwise dormant immune cells to jump up, pump up and punch out the pest’s lights – preferably before it can invade any cells.

The influenza virus is studded with molecular hooks that it uses to latch on to vulnerable cells in our airways and lungs. This hook-like molecule, called hemagglutinin, is the principal antigen in the influenza vaccine.

The standard flu vaccine contains a mix of four versions of hemagglutinin – one for each of four commonly circulating influenza subtypes. The goal is to protect us from whichever of those subtypes eventually slips through our nostrils and takes up residence in our airways.

The vaccine’s efficacy isn’t as high as it could be though. In recent years its effectiveness has ranged between about 20% and 80%, said Mark Davis, PhD, professor of microbiology and immunology and the Burt and Marion Avery Family Professor of Immunology.

That’s largely because many vaccinated people fail to develop enough antibodies to one or more of the subtypes represented in the vaccine, said Davis, the study’s senior author. The lead author is Vamsee Mallajosyula, PhD, a basic science research associate in Davis’ lab.

Strangely, most of us develop a robust antibody response to only one of them, Davis said. But he and his colleagues have figured out why that happens and have found a way to force our immune systems to mount a strong antibody response to all four subtypes. That could make a huge difference in the vaccine’s ability to keep us from suffering even mild consequences from influenza infections, let alone more severe ones.