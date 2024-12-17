As we approach peak cold and flu season, here’s a refresher on the simple things you can do to reduce your chances of getting sidelined by infection – and of spreading it to others.

Keep your vaccinations current

One of the key actions you can take against respiratory viruses is to get the vaccines you’re eligible for, said Nathan Lo, assistant professor of infectious diseases.

The vaccines for COVID, flu, and RSV are best at reducing the severity of illness if you do get the infection; in some cases, they can prevent infection altogether and also reduce transmission to others in your household, he said. “Each vaccine is a little bit different in those combinations of factors.”

Current CDC guidelines recommend an annual flu and an annual COVID vaccine for everyone 6 months and older; those aged 65 and up or with immunocompromising conditions may be advised to get a COVID vaccine twice a year. The RSV vaccine is recommended for adults 75 and older and those 60 to 74 who are at increased risk for severe illness. The RSV vaccine is also recommended for those who are pregnant, or for their infants after birth.

The benefits of vaccines are different across these populations, said Lo, whose research helped to inform the current CDC guidelines for COVID vaccines. For more vulnerable groups, vaccines reduce the chances of being hospitalized. For the young and healthy, getting vaccinated can lessen the likelihood of feeling lousy for a few days, and also help reduce the spread of infection to the more vulnerable people in your household and community.

“There’s a misconception that respiratory vaccines like COVID and flu don’t reduce transmission, and that’s not really true,” Lo said. “However, what is true is that often these vaccines only provide a moderate reduction in transmission. While this can be modest at an individual level, it can be quite meaningful when considering how this reduces illness across the population.”

It generally takes two weeks after the shot to generate strong protection. With the season of viral infections in full swing, Lo said, “Now would be the time if you are eligible and going to do it.”

Make a habit of frequent handwashing

How often is “frequent”? There’s no set number of times a day you should wash your hands, said Roshni Mathew, clinical associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases. But linking handwashing to other actions – after using the restroom, before eating, when you come home from public spaces; after using a tissue to wipe or blow your nose – can help kids (and adults) set the habit. Equally important, she said, is doing a thorough job. It really does take 15 to 20 seconds using soap, water, and friction to reduce the level of infectious organisms on your hands. In a pinch, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer in place of soap and water, taking care to rub it over all the surfaces of your hands and dry them afterward. (Singing “Happy Birthday” is optional.)

Get some fresh (or moist) air

“Whether it’s at school, the workplace, or the household, being inside in close quarters with other people means that if somebody is sick, there’s a good chance that you can catch it as well,” said Mathew. Weather permitting, she suggests getting outside as often as you can and encouraging kids to do the same.

Indoors, a humidifier may help. Stanford research led by chemistry Professor Richard Zare found that low humidity resulting from indoor ventilation reduces the presence of natural disinfectants in the air, which could influence the spread of airborne viruses indoors. In the winter when the heat is turned on, or when a space is being over-ventilated, Zare suggests using a humidifier to maintain levels around 40% to 60% humidity in addition to ventilating a space. “Humidity in this range naturally creates anti-viral compounds in the air’s microdroplets,” he said.

Keep your germs to yourself

You’re at your most contagious just before you have symptoms and during the first few days of illness, said Mathew. So when you’re actively sick, stay home to avoid spreading infection. “If kids have fevers, keeping them home from school is important so they can rest and recover as well as to prevent transmission to other kids in the classroom. Generally, once you’re fever-free, that means you’re on the mend and the amount of transmission risk after that period substantially declines.”

At home, keeping sick family members sequestered can be challenging, especially with young kids, she said, but if you’re sick and want to protect vulnerable family members, wearing a mask can help to contain the infection at its source.

Follow your gut about when to call the doctor

For otherwise healthy children who are eating and drinking normally and responding to fever-reducing medication, Mathew said, it may be fine to ride out their bout with infection at home; you should start to see improvement after the first three to four days. If a child has fevers that persist beyond the three- to four-day period – particularly if they are over 102 F, aren’t drinking, or show signs of breathing trouble, you should consult your pediatrician. “Every child behaves a little differently when they have a virus, and parents are familiar with their child’s pattern,” she said. “If you have an inkling that something’s not right, trust your intuition.”