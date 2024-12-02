Stanford design student Tyler Newman has an eye for design and a passion for building and celebrating community.

And thanks to her work, and the work of the student group known as The Design Kids, the university recently launched eight new neighborhood crests, each a reflection of Stanford’s residential communities’ culture and feel.

“I think it’s such a unique opportunity that our studio has been able to create a system of design that can be used in perpetuity,” Newman said. “Even 100 years from now, I hope they are still relevant and still helping to create and foster community.”

A student-led process

Newman first approached ResEd staff about her idea in winter 2023 after attending a few open sessions for students to sketch what the neighborhood crests might look like. She was in the process of starting a group for student designers and thought coming up with a set of emblems to represent each neighborhood could be a perfect first project for them to tackle.

“I drew a little bit at the Casper Dining Hall, but I couldn’t help but think, what if there was a cohort of students who not only have design backgrounds and love design but who could work on this long term,” Newman said.

Over the course of a year, The Design Kids team went through several iterations of designs, some more intricate and illustrative, others more minimalist and geometric. Pivotal in the crest creation process were Senching Hsia, ’25; Mayahuel Malik, ’25; and Stella Li, ’25. They were supported by professional designer Vincent Diga, d.school lecturer Patrick Fenton, and ResEd staff Cole Shiflett and Sean McKibbon.

The group hosted two focus groups with students on campus before settling on a modern graphic style featuring an illustrated leaf or fruit from each neighborhood’s namesake tree. ResEd rolled out merch and signage featuring the new crests this fall when students across campus moved in.

Flags with neighborhood crests fly at a Farm Games event. | Sydney Osifeso

It was a dream come true for Newman, who hopes to see The Design Kids continue to thrive and take on new projects on campus.

“I think it’s really awesome that we were able to incorporate student feedback throughout the process because these designs are for them,” Newman said. “This has been a really special project because it’s been a sort of communal celebration. … [As a senior] it feels like not only a new chapter for me but a new chapter for Stanford, bringing together the vision the university has for our neighborhoods.”

Making space for design

Newman was inspired to start The Design Kids after meeting Netflix design operations lead and alumna Indya McGuffin, ’19, who had started her own two-person design firm while attending Stanford. Newman loved the idea of having a place where fellow students could come together around a shared interest in design, regardless of their level of experience.

“Sometimes with design there can be a barrier to entry … people might feel like they can’t break into the industry, but I wanted to provide an entry point for people who are passionate or interested to get their foot in the door,” Newman said.

Tyler Newman was inspired to start The Design Kids by Netflix design operations lead and alumna Indya McGuffin, who started her own two-person design firm while attending Stanford. | Andrew Brodhead

Now in its second year, The Design Kids has grown to more than 30 members with diverse academic backgrounds and levels of design experience. In addition to their work on the neighborhood crests, the group has begun offering their services to other student organizations on campus as well as academic departments.

Newman and the group are currently working on a logo for the Hoover House, refreshing the signage throughout the Stanford Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, and redesigning the maker space within Ng House.

“I’ve found a deep sense of belonging in many communities at Stanford, each playing a profound role in shaping who I am today,” Newman said. “They have inspired me to architect communities of my own, using design to spark connection and foster belonging, both at Stanford and beyond.”