Every year on Veterans Day, the Stanford community comes together to recognize the courage and sacrifice of those who serve and protect the nation.

In a Stanford tradition, the Office of the President will place floral wreaths and a letter at Memorial Court and Memorial Auditorium expressing Stanford’s gratitude and respect for its veterans. In his letter, President Levin notes that members of the Stanford community have served in every major American conflict since the Spanish-American War in 1898, and that today our community includes veterans, active-duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reservists, and ROTC cadets, as well as children, spouses, and parents of veterans and service members.

“Through our mission of research and education, we strive to support veterans and service members at Stanford and beyond,” he writes. “Scholars across the university study geopolitics, international affairs, and military history, and they look for peaceful solutions to complex global challenges.”

The wreaths will be laid by 11 a.m. on Monday, honoring the signing of the armistice at Versailles in 1918. Memorial Auditorium will also be open between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for viewing memorial plaques commemorating the 406 service members affiliated with Stanford who have died in service to our country.

Additionally, all are encouraged to attend events next week to honor veterans.

On Monday, Stanford Law School will host lunch with U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey, who will discuss his path from military service to law and leading the Northern District of California office. The Air Force veteran will also share the launch of a new Veterans Treatment Court that supports veterans’ mental health needs. The event is open to the public. Lunch will be provided to those who register.

In the afternoon, the City of Palo Alto and Stanford will host the third annual joint Veterans Day recognition event from 3 to 5 p.m. at MacArthur Park, 27 University Ave. in Palo Alto. Stanford graduate student Jordan Isham, MBA ’26, will emcee the event. Speakers will include Palo Alto Mayor Greer-Stone, and Martin Shell, chief external relations officer of Stanford University. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will deliver the keynote address. The event will include a musical performance by Stanford lecturer Nova Jiménez. A reception at MacArthur Park restaurant will follow.

On Tuesday, the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability will host a Veterans Day “Coffee Convo.” Veterans and community members are invited to connect over coffee, tea, and pastries. The event is from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Mitchell patio at 397 Panama Mall.

On Thursday, the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory’s Military Employee Resource Group will host a Veterans Day celebration with food, raffles, and more. The event is at 11:30 a.m. at 2575 Sand Hill Rd. in Menlo Park. RSVPs are requested.

More details and a full schedule of next week’s Veterans Day events are available on the Office of Community Engagement’s website.