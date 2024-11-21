The Stanford Board of Trustees has elected three new members.

The new trustees are Roelof F. Botha, managing partner and steward of Sequoia Capital; Stacy S. Brown-Philpot, founder and managing partner of Cherryrock Capital; and Peter Salovey, professor of psychology and former president of Yale University.

Botha and Salovey begin their five-year terms on Dec. 1, and Brown-Philpot begins her five-year term on Feb. 1.

“We’re delighted to welcome Roelof, Stacy, and Peter to the board,” said board Chair Jerry Yang. “They bring a tremendous depth of leadership experience, and their combined expertise and commitment to Stanford’s education and research missions will be invaluable to the board’s work.”

Roelof F. Botha

Roelof F. Botha is the managing partner and steward of Sequoia Capital, which he joined in 2003. Prior, Botha was CFO of PayPal, which he led through its IPO and subsequent acquisition by eBay.

Botha serves on the boards of several companies, including Block, Ethos, MongoDB, Natera, Pendulum Therapeutics, and Unity Technologies. He previously served on the board of directors for companies including YouTube, Tumblr, Xoom, Eventbrite, and Evernote, and he led Sequoia’s investment in Instagram.

At Stanford, Botha has served in several volunteer roles for the Graduate School of Business (GSB), including as current chair of its advisory council and as a past member of its management board, the Beyond COVID Task Force, and the Dean’s Leadership Council. Botha and his wife, Huifen Chan, MBA ‘00, support a variety of units at the university, including the School of Medicine, the Hoover Institution, and the GSB. In 2020, they launched the Botha Chan Innovation Program to offer GSB students an opportunity to explore and validate venture ideas over the summer.

Botha earned his undergraduate degree in actuarial science, economics, and statistics from the University of Cape Town in 1994 and his MBA from Stanford in 2000.

Botha and his wife have two children and live in Hillsborough, California.

Stacy S. Brown-Philpot

Stacy S. Brown-Philpot is the founder and managing partner of Cherryrock Capital. Prior, she was CEO of TaskRabbit from 2016 to 2020, and COO of TaskRabbit from 2013 to 2016.

Before joining TaskRabbit, Brown-Philpot was entrepreneur-in-residence at Google Ventures. She joined Google in 2003 and served in several leadership roles during her tenure, including as senior director of global consumer operations, senior director of online sales and operations for Google India, director of consumer enterprise and operations, and director of sales finance. Brown-Philpot is a founding member of Open Opportunity Fund, and she founded the Black Googler Network. Brown-Philpot also previously worked as a business development manager at Wily Technology, a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs, and a senior associate at PwC.

Brown-Philpot serves on the boards of HP, Nordstrom, Noom, StockX, Joy, Ariel Alternatives, and the Urban Institute. She also serves on the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.

At Stanford, Brown-Philpot has served in many volunteer roles for the GSB, including as a member of its advisory council and as president of its alumni association board of directors. She and her husband, Chris Philpot, have supported the Bing Nursery School and the GSB, including contributing to student aid.

Brown-Philpot earned her undergraduate degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 and her MBA from Stanford in 2002.

Brown-Philpot and her husband have two children and reside in Palo Alto.

Peter Salovey

Peter Salovey served as president of Yale University from 2013 to 2024. Previously, he was Yale’s provost from 2008 to 2013. Prior roles also include dean of Yale College, dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and chair of the Department of Psychology. He is now the Sterling Professor of Psychology at Yale.

Since joining the faculty in 1986, he has studied the connections among emotion, health communication, and health behavior, with a special focus on emotional intelligence.

Salovey is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and to the National Academy of Medicine. He has received honorary degrees from Vytautas Magnus University, University of Haifa, McGill University, Harvard University, National Tsing Hua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the University of Pretoria. He serves on the board of directors of Legend Biotech, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the IBMA Foundation for Bluegrass Music, and he is a visiting university professor at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan.

At Stanford, he served as a volunteer for his 40th and upcoming 45th reunions, and he has supported undergraduate education through annual giving to The Stanford Fund.

Salovey earned his undergraduate degree in psychology and master’s degree in sociology co-terminally from Stanford in 1980, and at graduation, he received the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Award for Outstanding Service to Undergraduate Education. Salovey earned his MS and PhD degrees in psychology from Yale in 1983 and 1986, respectively.

Salovey and his wife, Marta Elisa Moret, reside in New Haven, Connecticut.