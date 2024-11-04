APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Achiume, E. Tendayi, Professor of Law, effective July 1, 2024
Cohen, Joshua, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2024
Peluse, Sarah, Associate Professor of Mathematics, effective September 1, 2024
Winn, Maisha, Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2024
PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Auclert, Adrian, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2024
Boettiger, Alistair, Associate Professor of Developmental Biology, effective September 1, 2024
Chou, Danny, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, effective July 1, 2024
Gao, Grace, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective September 1, 2024
Hwang, Jackie, Associate Professor of Sociology, effective September 1, 2024
Iyer, Usha, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective June 1, 2024
Jackson, Michelle, Associate Professor of Sociology, effective September 1, 2024
Jagannathan, Prasanna, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, effective August 1, 2024
Mayse, Ariel, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective August 1, 2024
Pelger, Markus, Associate Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024
Rankin, Erinn, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective September 1, 2024
Schumer, Molly, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2024
Wells-Oghoghomeh, Alexis, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective September 1, 2024
APPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Adida, Claire, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective September 1, 2025
Choi, Yejin, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, effective September 1, 2024
Grant, Bernice, Professor (Teaching) of Law, effective August 1, 2024
PROMOTION FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Phillips, Paul, Professor (Teaching) of Music, effective July 1, 2024
APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Allahyari, Morehshin, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Althoff, Lukas, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028
Ang, Lay Teng, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028
Balch, Halleh, Assistant Professor of Oceans, for the period April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2029
Bansal, Somil, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Biondi, Ettore, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2029
Blank, Michael, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028
Chen, Jiafeng (Kevin), Assistant Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2025
Codillo, Emmanuel, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2029
Corrao, Roberto, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029
de Silva, Tim, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029
Duarte, Catherine, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Gessner, Spencer, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Guilbeault, Douglas, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Halley, Meghan, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Hawkins, Robert, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Hill-Maini, Vayu, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Hinojosa, Bernardo, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Hsiao, Allan, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Koont, Naz, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Krist, Christina, Associate Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2030
Lantz, Brian, Professor (Research) of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Lichter, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period August 1, 2025, through July 31, 2029
Lu, Guolan, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Nayak, Dipti, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028
Nowak, Ethan, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period June 29, 2024, through June 28, 2028
Ofori-Okai, Benjamin, Assistant Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Philcox, Oliver, Assistant Professor of Physics, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Popat, Rita, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Scheller, Eva, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029
Teitel, Trevor, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Trippe, Brian, Assistant Professor of Statistics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Weigel, Brooke, Assistant Professor of Oceans, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Xiao, Haopeng, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Yang, Frank, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Economics, for the period July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2030
OTHER PROMOTIONS:
Azevedo, Inês, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024
Bhatt, Ami, Professor of Medicine and of Genetics, effective July 1, 2024
Brandt, Adam, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024
Ceserani, Giovanna, Professor of Classics, effective August 1, 2024
Chandrasekhar, Arun, Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2024
de Jesus Perez, Vincio, Professor of Medicine, effective July 1, 2024
Dionne, Jennifer, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, effective July 1, 2024
Dunn, Alex, Professor of Chemical Engineering, effective June 1, 2024
Garcia, Angela, Professor of Anthropology, effective July 1, 2024
Goodman, Noah, Professor of Psychology and of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2024
Gentles, Andrew, Associate Professor (Research) of Pathology and of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Karunadasa, Hemamala, Professor of Chemistry, effective September 1, 2024
Martin, Lerone, Professor of Religious Studies, effective September 1, 2024
Rodin, Jesse, Professor of Music, effective September 1, 2024
Rodriguez, Eunice, Professor (Teaching) of Pediatrics, for the September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Schuster, David, Professor of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2024
Silverman, Rebecca, Professor of Education, effective June 1, 2024
Simon, Jon, Professor of Physics and of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2024
Spiess, Jann, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027
Sugaya, Takuo, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2024
Welander, Paula, Professor of Earth System Science, effective September 1, 2024
Wu, Joy, Professor of Medicine, effective July 1, 2024
Zaki, Jamil, Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2024
REAPPOINTMENTS:
Congreve, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Cremer, Jonas, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2027
Demszky, Dora, Assistant Professor of Education and by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period January 12, 2027, through January 11, 2028
Duncan, Laramie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Kennedy, Monroe, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Khatri, Purvesh, Associate Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2024, through October 15, 2024
Lo, Irene, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, for the period August 2, 2024, through August 1, 2027
Marinelli, Agostino, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 4, 2024, through October 3, 2027
Nanni, Emilio, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period September 15, 2024 ,through September 14, 2027
Prillaman, Soledad, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Rodriguez, Eunice, Assistant Professor (Teaching) of Pediatrics, for the period June 1, 2024, through November 30, 2024
Salehi, Shima, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027
Tikoo-Shontz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Ye, Jiangbin, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2026
Yeung, Serena, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028
OTHER APPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:
Franceshini, Federico, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2028
Lee, Jae Hee, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Miller, Joseph, Szegö Assistant Professors of Mathematic (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Morton-Ferguson, Calder, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Nicoletti, Matthew, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2028
Stadlmann, Julie, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:
The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for May, June, July, and August 2024 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.
PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Hirsch, Karen, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective July 1, 2024
Kidd, Elizabeth, Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective August 1, 2024
Winn, Virginia, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective July 1, 2024
APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Berger, Miles, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2029
Jensen, Erik, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Katz, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Kinde, Benyam, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Lee, Byron, Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028
Mayne, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028
Nowatzky, Johannes, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and of Medicine, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2029
Openshaw, John, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028
Panda, Preeti, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028
Rojansky, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028
Smith, Stephanie, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028
Yatsenko, Svetlana, Professor of Pathology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
PROMOTIONS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:
Berk, Michele, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Davis, Kara, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Heifets, Boris, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Parikh, Victoria, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Sidana, Surbhi, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
van Haran, Keith, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
Yu, Bo, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029
REAPPOINTMENTS:
Chan, Frandics, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2024, through January 31, 2025
Chang, Robert, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period March 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026
Cheung, Albert, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026
Husain, Sohail, Professor of Pediatrics, for the period November 1, 2024, through April 30, 2029
Lowe, Alarice, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
McElhinney, Doff, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, and of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
Sheth, Vipul, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
Tan, Serena, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029
Tsai, Albert, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Vezeridis, Alexander, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Wall, James, Associate Professor of Surgery, for the period August 19, 2025, through August 18, 2030
OTHER APPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:
Hayes, David, Professor of the Practice in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Taylor, Christine, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:
Hayes, Aleta, Senior Lecturer in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Santana, Cintia, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Literature, effective September 1, 2024
Slaveley, Alice, Senior Lecturer in English, effective September 1, 2024
REPORT ITEMS:
Acharya, Avidit, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Admati, Anat, George G. C. Parker Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Akbarpour, Mohammed, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027
Altman, Russ, Kenneth Fong Professor and Professor of Bioengineering, of Genetics, of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 30, 2027
Auclert, Adrien, Associate Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028
Banks, Adam, Professor of Education, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective April 1, 2024
Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Bendavid, Eran, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Health Policy, for the period May 1, 2024, through November 30, 2028
Benveniste, Helene, Assistant Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, change of appointment start date from July 16, 2024, to August 1, 2024, and end date from July 15, 2028, to July 31, 2028
Berchi, Giacomo, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of French and Italian, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to December 31, 2028
Bilal, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics, change of appointment start date from July 1, 2024, to September 1, 2024, and of appointment end date from June 30, 2023, to August 31, 2028
Bloom, Nicholas, William D. Eberle Professor of Economics, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Bo, Maria, Assistant Professor of English, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to July 1, 2024, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to June 30, 2028
Brody, Jennifer, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective June 1, 2024
Chen, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also appointed Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2024, through October 31, 2027
Cochrane, John, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Rose-Marie and Jack R. Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Curtin, Christina, Professor of Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Dassama, Laura, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Dekas, Anne, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Oceans, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Dupuy, Jean Pierre, Professor of French and Italian, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Eberhardt, Jennifer, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor of Public Policy, William R. Kimball Professor in the Graduate School of Business, and Professor of Psychology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Elam, Michele, William Robertson Coe Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective June 1, 2024
Engelhardt, Barbara, Professor (Research) of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Statistics, also appointed Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027
Ermakov, Anton, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, also appointed Assistant Professor by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2027
Fan, Judith, Assistant Professor of Psychology, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period June 18, 2024, through June 30, 2027
Fendorf, Scott, Terry Huffington Professor, Senior Associate Dean for Integrative Initiatives and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028
Fisher, Philip, Excellence in Learning Graduate School of Education Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
Fishkin, James, Janet M. Peck Professor of International Communication and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Heifets, Boris, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Heilshorn, Sarah, Director of the Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2026
Ihme, Mattias, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Energy Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2026
Knight, Rosemary, George L. Harrington Professor in the School of Earth Sciences and Professor of Geophysics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027
Levy, Indra, Associate Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and by courtesy of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Li, Fei-Fei, Sequoia Capital Professor, Denning Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Martin, Lerone, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor and Professor of Religious Studies, also appointed Professor of African and African American Studies, effective September 1, 2024
Martinez-Martin, Nicole, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, also appointed by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2024, through November 30, 2024
McIntyre, Paul, Rick and Melinda Reed Professor, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029
Moerner, William, Harry S. Mosher Professor and Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2023, through August 31, 2026
Montgomery, Stephen, Stanford Medicine Professor of Pathology, and Professor of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029
Nyarko, Julian, Professor of Law, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, for the period July 1, 2024, to August 31, 2026
Ophus, Colin, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, change in appointment start date from August 1, 2024, to September 1, 2024, and in appointment end date from July 31, 2028, to August 31, 2028
Phan, Trung, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027
Polyakova, Maria, Associate Professor of Health Policy, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period May 16, 2024, through December 31, 2028
Raina, Priyanka, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2023, through August 31, 2026
Saberi, Amin, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027
Sage, Julien, Elaine and John Chambers Professor of Pediatric Cancer, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029
Satz, Debra, Vernon R. and Lysbeth Warren Anderson Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, Marta Sutton Weeks Professor of Ethics in Society, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Schramm, Teslil, Assistant Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025
Schulman, Kevin, Professor of Medicine, and by courtesy, of Health Policy, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024
Sorkin, Isaac, Associate Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028
Sperling, Erik, Associate Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Oceans, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2027
Stevenson, David, Harold K. Faber Professor of Pediatrics, Senior Associate Dean, Maternal and Child Health and Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2028
Taylor, Christine, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Civil and Environmental Engineering, change to Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective July 1, 2024
Tikoo-Schantz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Van Roy, Benjamin, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027
Vlasceanu, Madaline, Assistant Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to August 1, 2024, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to July 31, 2028
Willer, Robb, Professor of Sociology and, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029
Witte, John, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Wrone, Brandice, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:
Bendor, Jonathan, Walter and Elise Haas Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, effective September 20, 2024
Cabrera, Blas, Stanley G. Wojcicki Professor, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Carlson, Janet, Associate Professor (Research) of Education, effective August 31, 2024
Fantl, Wendy J., Associate Professor (Research) of Urology, Emerita, effective August 11, 2024
Friedman, Michael, Suppes Professor of Philosophy of Science, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Freyberg, David L., Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2024
Greenleaf, Monika A., Associate Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures and of Comparative Literature, Emerita, effective June 20, 2024
Hadly, Elizabeth, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology and Professor of Earth System Science, Emerita, effective September 1, 2024
Huang, Ting-Ting, Associate Professor (Research) of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emerita, effective August 31, 2024
Hoffman, Andrew R., Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology), Emeritus, effective July 31, 2024
Holmes, Susan P., Professor of Statistics, Emerita, effective October 31, 2024
Klein, Richard G., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor of Anthropology and of Biology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Levi, Margaret, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, effective August 31, 2024
Linde, Andrei, Humanities and Sciences Professor, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024
Madison, V. Daniel, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Emeritus, effective May 31, 2024
Mahrt, William P., Associate Professor of Music, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Miller, David A. B., W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024
Rando, Thomas A., Professor of Neurology, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024
Rubin, Daniel L., Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology (Integrative Biomedical Imaging Informatics at Stanford), Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Ryckman, Thomas A., Professor (Teaching) of Philosophy, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024
Shaw, Richard J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child & Adolescent Psychiatry), Emeritus, effective July 2, 2024
Singh, Upinder, Stanford Medicine Professor of Infectious Disease and Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine), Emerita, effective September 30, 2024
So, Yuen T., Professor of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emeritus, effective August 19, 2024
Sweeney, James L., Professor of Management Science & Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024
Tantawi, Sami, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, effective June 10, 2024
Tallent, Elizabeth A., Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, Emerita, effective August 31, 2024
Van de Rijn, Jan M., Sabine Kohler, MD, Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2024
FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:
Ariagno, Ronald L., Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024
Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Barsh, Gregory S., Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Bass, Dorsey, Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025
Beinin, Joel S., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2024, through September 18, 2025
Brest, Paul, Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Buckingham, Bruce A., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 1, 2024, through January 15, 2025
Byer, Robert L., William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 5, 2025
Carlson, Janet, Associate Professor (Research) of Education, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, and Academic Secretary to the University, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Durham, William, Bing Professor in Human Biology, Emeritus, for the period September 3, 2024, through September 20, 2024
Ellsworth, William, Professor (Research) of Geophysics, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Frank, Curtis W., W. M. Keck, Sr. Professor in Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024
Friedman, Lawrence, Marion Rice Kirkwood Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 15, 2024
Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Greenleaf, Monika A., Associate Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures and of Comparative Literature, Emerita, for the period June 21, 2024, through June 20, 2025
Hadly, Elizabeth, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology and Professor of Earth System Science, Emerita, for the period September 2, 2024, through September 1, 2026
Harris, James S., James and Elenor Chesebrough Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Hoffman, Andrew R., Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology), Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025
Holmes, Susan P., Professor of Statistics, Emerita, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025
Howard, Steven K., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024
Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025
Kallosh, Renata, Stanford W. Ascherman, MD Professor, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025
Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Kerner, John A., Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Knuth, Donald E., Fletcher Jones Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Kreps, David M., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Accounting, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Levi, Margaret, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Linde, Andrei, Humanities and Sciences Professor, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025
Madison, V. Daniel, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2026
McCall, Jr., Marsh H., Professor of Classics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through June 15, 2025
Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period July 7, 2024, through July 6, 2025
Naimark, Norman M., Robert & Florence McDonnell Professor of Eastern European Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Norton, Jeffrey, Robert L. and Mary Ellenburg Professor of Surgery, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025
Parkinson, Bradford W., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Plank, David N., Professor (Research) of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 9, 2024, through September 8, 2025
Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Regula, Donald P., Professor (Teaching) of Pathology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Robertson, Channing R., The Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 23, 2024, through December 6, 2024
Rubin, Daniel L., Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology (Integrative Biomedical Imaging Informatics at Stanford), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Ryckman, Thomas A., Professor (Teaching) of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Scandling, John D., Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Shapiro, Lucille, Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Shaw, Richard J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child & Adolescent Psychiatry), Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2024, through July 1, 2026
Sheppard, Sheri, Richard W. Weiland Professor in the School of Engineering, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025, through March 31, 2025
Shoven, John B., The Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024
Singleton, Kenneth J., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, for the period June 24, 2024, through August 15, 2024
Smith-Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2024, through August 6, 2025
So, Yuen T., Professor of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emeritus, for the period August 20, 2024, through August 19, 2025
Sourkes, Barbara M., Professor of Pediatrics (Critical Care), Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Steele, Claude M., Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Stipek, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 14, 2024
Tallent, Elizabeth A., Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Thompson, Dolores G., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2024, through August 5, 2025
Wieman, Carl, Cheriton Family Professor and Professor of Physics and of Education, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025, through March 31, 2025
Wilson, Robert, Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025
Willinsky, John M., Khosla Family Professor, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2024, through November 1, 2025
Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through July 31, 2024
Van de Rijn, Jan M., Sabine Kohler, MD, Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, for the period September 2, 2024, through September 1, 2026
STAFF EMERITI TITLES:
Barton, John H., Senior Lecturer of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Emeritus, effective October 31, 2024
Dubois, Richard, Senior Scientist at SLAC, Emeritus, effective August 1, 2024
Gilliland, Margot, Assistant Director for Career Communities – Alumni, Emerita (Vice Provost for Student Affairs), effective September 1, 2024
Kanevsky, Max, Clinical Associate Professor – Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, effective May 1, 2024
Thompson, Kathleen, Executive Director of the Research Management Group, Emerita (School of Medicine), effective September 1, 2024
ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:
Ashley, Euan, Professor of Medicine, of Genetics, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology, also appointed Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor of Medicine, effective October 8, 2024
Fisher, Ian, Professor of Applied Physics and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Humanities and Sciences Professor, effective October 8, 2024
Fisher, Philip, Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, appointed Diana Chen Professor of Early Childhood Learning, effective October 8, 2024
Girmay, Aracelis, Professor of English, also appointed Knight Family Professor of Creative Writing, effective October 8, 2024
Gordon, Deborah M., Professor of Biology, also appointed Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, effective October 8, 2024
Griffiths, Fiona, Professor of History and, by courtesy, of Religious Studies and of German Studies, also appointed Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, effective October 8, 2024
Karunadasa, Hemamala, Professor of Chemistry, also appointed J. G. Jackson and C. J. Wood Professor of Chemistry, effective October 8, 2024
Schnitzer, Mark, Professor of Biology, of Applied Physics and of Neurosurgery, also appointed Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective October 8, 2024
Schuster, David, Professor of Applied Physics, also appointed Joan Reinhart Professor I, effective October 8, 2024
Shaw, Gary, NICU Nurses Professor and Professor (Research), by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also appointed Rosemarie Hess Professor, effective October 8, 2024
Simon, Jonathan, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, also appointed Joan Reinhart Professor II, effective October 8, 2024
Suzuki, Yuri, Professor of Applied Physics and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Stanley G. Wojcicki Professor, effective October 8, 2024
Triantis, George, Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business, also appointed Richard E. Lang Professor and Dean at Stanford Law School, effective June 17, 2024
Weissman, Tsachy (Itschak), Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Robert and Barbara Kleist Professor in the School of Engineering, effective October 8, 2024
Winn, Maisha T., Professor of Education, also appointed Excellence in Learning Graduate School of Education Professor, effective October 8, 2024
Wu, Joy, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Gerald M. Reaven, MD, Professor of Endocrinology, effective October 8, 2024
Zebker, Howard, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Geophysics, also appointed Kwoh Ting Li Professor in the School of Engineering, effective October 8, 2024
DIRECTORSHIP:
El-Sayed, Yasser, Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson Professor in the School of Medicine and Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics and of Surgery, also appointed Ford Family Endowed Obstetrician-in-Chief Director, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029
ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:
Albertelli, Megan, Professor of Comparative Medicine, also appointed Chair of Comparative Medicine, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029
Ashley, Euan, Professor of Medicine, of Genetics, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology, also appointed Chair of Medicine, for the period September 18, 2024, through September 17, 2029
Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben & A. Jess Shenson Professor, Director of Center for Innovation in Global Health, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Global Health, for the period May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025
Bondy, Melissa, Stanford Medicine Discovery Professor, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, also reappointed Chair of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2024, through Sept 30, 2029
Chafe, Christopher, Duca Family Professor, also appointed Chair of Music, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Darve, Eric, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Director of the Institute for Computational & Mathematical Engineering (ICME), for the period July 15, 2024, through July 14, 2029
DeMarzo, Peter, Philip H. Knight Professor and John G. McDonald Professor of Finance, also appointed Dean of the Graduate School of Business, effective August 1, 2024
Dixon, Lance, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Chair of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Garcia, Angela, Professor of Anthropology, also appointed Chair of Anthropology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Gratta, Giorgio, Ray Lyman Wilbur Professor, also reappointed Chair of Physics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Grusky, David, Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Chair of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Horowitz, Mark, Yahoo Founders Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Computer Science, also appointed Chair of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2023, though June 30, 2028 (retroactive)
Iaccarino, Gianluca, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Chair of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Krebs, Christopher, Gesue and Helen Spogli Professor of Italian Studies, Professor of Classics and, by courtesy, of German Studies and of Comparative Literature, also appointed Chair of Classics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Langlotz, Curtis, Professor of Radiology, of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027
Levi, Pavle, Osgood Hooker Professor of Fine Arts, also reappointed Chair of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Linos, Eleni, Ben Davenport and Lucy Zhang Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, also appointed Associate Dean of Research for the period April 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
McFaul, Mike, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025
Montanari, Andrea, John D. and Sigrid Banks Professor and Professor of Mathematics, also appointed Chair of Statistics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026
O’Hara, Ruth, Director of Spectrum and Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean of Research in the School of Medicine, for the period September 14, 2024, through September 13, 2029
Omuro, Antonio, Joseph D. Grant Professor, also appointed Chair of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period February 2, 2024, through January 31, 2029
Owens, Doug, Henry J. Kaiser, Jr. Professor, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Health Policy, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029
Oyer, Paul, Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor in the Graduate School of Business, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the Graduate School of Business, for the period October 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Penn, Michael, Teresa Hihn Moore Professor of Religious Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Classics, also appointed Chair of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Plevritis, Sylvia, William M. Hume Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology, also reappointed Chair of Biomedical Data Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029
Poldrack, Russell, Albert Ray Lang Professor of Psychology, also appointed Chair of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027
Pulendran, Balakumar, Violetta L. Horton Professor and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, also appointed Director of Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029
Rosston, Gregory, Gordon Cain Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Interim Director of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024
Salleo, Alberto, Hong Seh and Vivian W. M. Lim Professor, also reappointed Chair of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025
Straight, Aaron, Pfeiffer and Herold Families Professor, Professor of Biochemistry and, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, also reappointed Chair of Biochemistry, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2027
Steinmetz, Lars, Dieter Schwarz Foundation Endowed Professor, also appointed Chair of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024, through August 31, 202
Turner, Frederick, Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication, Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang University Fellow in Undergraduate Education and Professor, by courtesy, of Art and Art History and of History, also appointed Chair of Communication, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025
Wu, Yiping, Norman E. Shumway Professor, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, also reappointed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028