APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Achiume, E. Tendayi, Professor of Law, effective July 1, 2024

Cohen, Joshua, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2024

Peluse, Sarah, Associate Professor of Mathematics, effective September 1, 2024

Winn, Maisha, Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2024

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Auclert, Adrian, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2024

Boettiger, Alistair, Associate Professor of Developmental Biology, effective September 1, 2024

Chou, Danny, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, effective July 1, 2024

Gao, Grace, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective September 1, 2024

Hwang, Jackie, Associate Professor of Sociology, effective September 1, 2024

Iyer, Usha, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective June 1, 2024

Jackson, Michelle, Associate Professor of Sociology, effective September 1, 2024

Jagannathan, Prasanna, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, effective August 1, 2024

Mayse, Ariel, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective August 1, 2024

Pelger, Markus, Associate Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024

Rankin, Erinn, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective September 1, 2024

Schumer, Molly, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2024

Wells-Oghoghomeh, Alexis, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective September 1, 2024

APPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Adida, Claire, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective September 1, 2025

Choi, Yejin, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, effective September 1, 2024

Grant, Bernice, Professor (Teaching) of Law, effective August 1, 2024

PROMOTION FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Phillips, Paul, Professor (Teaching) of Music, effective July 1, 2024

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Allahyari, Morehshin, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Althoff, Lukas, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028

Ang, Lay Teng, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028

Balch, Halleh, Assistant Professor of Oceans, for the period April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2029

Bansal, Somil, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Biondi, Ettore, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2029

Blank, Michael, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028

Chen, Jiafeng (Kevin), Assistant Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2025

Codillo, Emmanuel, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2029

Corrao, Roberto, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029

de Silva, Tim, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029

Duarte, Catherine, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Gessner, Spencer, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Guilbeault, Douglas, Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Halley, Meghan, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Hawkins, Robert, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Hill-Maini, Vayu, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Hinojosa, Bernardo, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Hsiao, Allan, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Koont, Naz, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Krist, Christina, Associate Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2030

Lantz, Brian, Professor (Research) of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Lichter, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period August 1, 2025, through July 31, 2029

Lu, Guolan, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Nayak, Dipti, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028

Nowak, Ethan, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period June 29, 2024, through June 28, 2028

Ofori-Okai, Benjamin, Assistant Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Philcox, Oliver, Assistant Professor of Physics, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Popat, Rita, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Scheller, Eva, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029

Teitel, Trevor, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Trippe, Brian, Assistant Professor of Statistics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Weigel, Brooke, Assistant Professor of Oceans, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Xiao, Haopeng, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Yang, Frank, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Economics, for the period July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2030

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Azevedo, Inês, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024

Bhatt, Ami, Professor of Medicine and of Genetics, effective July 1, 2024

Brandt, Adam, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2024

Ceserani, Giovanna, Professor of Classics, effective August 1, 2024

Chandrasekhar, Arun, Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2024

de Jesus Perez, Vincio, Professor of Medicine, effective July 1, 2024

Dionne, Jennifer, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, effective July 1, 2024

Dunn, Alex, Professor of Chemical Engineering, effective June 1, 2024

Garcia, Angela, Professor of Anthropology, effective July 1, 2024

Goodman, Noah, Professor of Psychology and of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2024

Gentles, Andrew, Associate Professor (Research) of Pathology and of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Karunadasa, Hemamala, Professor of Chemistry, effective September 1, 2024

Martin, Lerone, Professor of Religious Studies, effective September 1, 2024

Rodin, Jesse, Professor of Music, effective September 1, 2024

Rodriguez, Eunice, Professor (Teaching) of Pediatrics, for the September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Schuster, David, Professor of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2024

Silverman, Rebecca, Professor of Education, effective June 1, 2024

Simon, Jon, Professor of Physics and of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2024

Spiess, Jann, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027

Sugaya, Takuo, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2024

Welander, Paula, Professor of Earth System Science, effective September 1, 2024

Wu, Joy, Professor of Medicine, effective July 1, 2024

Zaki, Jamil, Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2024

REAPPOINTMENTS:

Congreve, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Cremer, Jonas, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2027

Demszky, Dora, Assistant Professor of Education and by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period January 12, 2027, through January 11, 2028

Duncan, Laramie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Kennedy, Monroe, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Khatri, Purvesh, Associate Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2024, through October 15, 2024

Lo, Irene, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, for the period August 2, 2024, through August 1, 2027

Marinelli, Agostino, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 4, 2024, through October 3, 2027

Nanni, Emilio, Assistant Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period September 15, 2024 ,through September 14, 2027

Prillaman, Soledad, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Rodriguez, Eunice, Assistant Professor (Teaching) of Pediatrics, for the period June 1, 2024, through November 30, 2024

Salehi, Shima, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027

Tikoo-Shontz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Ye, Jiangbin, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2026

Yeung, Serena, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028

OTHER APPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Franceshini, Federico, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2028

Lee, Jae Hee, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Miller, Joseph, Szegö Assistant Professors of Mathematic (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Morton-Ferguson, Calder, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Nicoletti, Matthew, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2028

Stadlmann, Julie, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for May, June, July, and August 2024 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Hirsch, Karen, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective July 1, 2024

Kidd, Elizabeth, Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective August 1, 2024

Winn, Virginia, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective July 1, 2024

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Berger, Miles, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2029

Jensen, Erik, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Katz, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Kinde, Benyam, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Lee, Byron, Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028

Mayne, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028

Nowatzky, Johannes, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and of Medicine, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2029

Openshaw, John, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028

Panda, Preeti, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2028

Rojansky, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2028

Smith, Stephanie, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2028

Yatsenko, Svetlana, Professor of Pathology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

PROMOTIONS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Berk, Michele, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Davis, Kara, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Heifets, Boris, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Parikh, Victoria, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Sidana, Surbhi, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

van Haran, Keith, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

Yu, Bo, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029

REAPPOINTMENTS:

Chan, Frandics, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2024, through January 31, 2025

Chang, Robert, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period March 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026

Cheung, Albert, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026

Husain, Sohail, Professor of Pediatrics, for the period November 1, 2024, through April 30, 2029

Lowe, Alarice, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

McElhinney, Doff, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, and of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

Sheth, Vipul, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

Tan, Serena, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029

Tsai, Albert, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Vezeridis, Alexander, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Wall, James, Associate Professor of Surgery, for the period August 19, 2025, through August 18, 2030

OTHER APPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Hayes, David, Professor of the Practice in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Taylor, Christine, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Hayes, Aleta, Senior Lecturer in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Santana, Cintia, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Literature, effective September 1, 2024

Slaveley, Alice, Senior Lecturer in English, effective September 1, 2024

REPORT ITEMS:

Acharya, Avidit, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Admati, Anat, George G. C. Parker Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Akbarpour, Mohammed, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2027

Altman, Russ, Kenneth Fong Professor and Professor of Bioengineering, of Genetics, of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 30, 2027

Auclert, Adrien, Associate Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028

Banks, Adam, Professor of Education, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective April 1, 2024

Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Bendavid, Eran, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Health Policy, for the period May 1, 2024, through November 30, 2028

Benveniste, Helene, Assistant Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, change of appointment start date from July 16, 2024, to August 1, 2024, and end date from July 15, 2028, to July 31, 2028

Berchi, Giacomo, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of French and Italian, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to December 31, 2028

Bilal, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics, change of appointment start date from July 1, 2024, to September 1, 2024, and of appointment end date from June 30, 2023, to August 31, 2028

Bloom, Nicholas, William D. Eberle Professor of Economics, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Bo, Maria, Assistant Professor of English, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to July 1, 2024, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to June 30, 2028

Brody, Jennifer, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective June 1, 2024

Chen, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also appointed Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2024, through October 31, 2027

Cochrane, John, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Rose-Marie and Jack R. Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Curtin, Christina, Professor of Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Dassama, Laura, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Dekas, Anne, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Oceans, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Dupuy, Jean Pierre, Professor of French and Italian, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Eberhardt, Jennifer, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor of Public Policy, William R. Kimball Professor in the Graduate School of Business, and Professor of Psychology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Elam, Michele, William Robertson Coe Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective June 1, 2024

Engelhardt, Barbara, Professor (Research) of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Statistics, also appointed Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027

Ermakov, Anton, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, also appointed Assistant Professor by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2027

Fan, Judith, Assistant Professor of Psychology, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period June 18, 2024, through June 30, 2027

Fendorf, Scott, Terry Huffington Professor, Senior Associate Dean for Integrative Initiatives and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028

Fisher, Philip, Excellence in Learning Graduate School of Education Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

Fishkin, James, Janet M. Peck Professor of International Communication and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Heifets, Boris, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Heilshorn, Sarah, Director of the Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2026

Ihme, Mattias, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Energy Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2026

Knight, Rosemary, George L. Harrington Professor in the School of Earth Sciences and Professor of Geophysics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027

Levy, Indra, Associate Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, and by courtesy of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Li, Fei-Fei, Sequoia Capital Professor, Denning Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Martin, Lerone, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor and Professor of Religious Studies, also appointed Professor of African and African American Studies, effective September 1, 2024

Martinez-Martin, Nicole, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, also appointed by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2024, through November 30, 2024

McIntyre, Paul, Rick and Melinda Reed Professor, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029

Moerner, William, Harry S. Mosher Professor and Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2023, through August 31, 2026

Montgomery, Stephen, Stanford Medicine Professor of Pathology, and Professor of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029

Nyarko, Julian, Professor of Law, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, for the period July 1, 2024, to August 31, 2026

Ophus, Colin, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, change in appointment start date from August 1, 2024, to September 1, 2024, and in appointment end date from July 31, 2028, to August 31, 2028

Phan, Trung, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027

Polyakova, Maria, Associate Professor of Health Policy, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period May 16, 2024, through December 31, 2028

Raina, Priyanka, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2023, through August 31, 2026

Saberi, Amin, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027

Sage, Julien, Elaine and John Chambers Professor of Pediatric Cancer, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029

Satz, Debra, Vernon R. and Lysbeth Warren Anderson Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, Marta Sutton Weeks Professor of Ethics in Society, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Schramm, Teslil, Assistant Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025

Schulman, Kevin, Professor of Medicine, and by courtesy, of Health Policy, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024

Sorkin, Isaac, Associate Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028

Sperling, Erik, Associate Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Oceans, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2027

Stevenson, David, Harold K. Faber Professor of Pediatrics, Senior Associate Dean, Maternal and Child Health and Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2028

Taylor, Christine, Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Civil and Environmental Engineering, change to Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective July 1, 2024

Tikoo-Schantz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Van Roy, Benjamin, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027

Vlasceanu, Madaline, Assistant Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024, to August 1, 2024, and of end date from August 31, 2028, to July 31, 2028

Willer, Robb, Professor of Sociology and, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029

Witte, John, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Wrone, Brandice, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Bendor, Jonathan, Walter and Elise Haas Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, effective September 20, 2024

Cabrera, Blas, Stanley G. Wojcicki Professor, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Carlson, Janet, Associate Professor (Research) of Education, effective August 31, 2024

Fantl, Wendy J., Associate Professor (Research) of Urology, Emerita, effective August 11, 2024

Friedman, Michael, Suppes Professor of Philosophy of Science, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Freyberg, David L., Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2024

Greenleaf, Monika A., Associate Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures and of Comparative Literature, Emerita, effective June 20, 2024

Hadly, Elizabeth, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology and Professor of Earth System Science, Emerita, effective September 1, 2024

Huang, Ting-Ting, Associate Professor (Research) of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emerita, effective August 31, 2024

Hoffman, Andrew R., Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology), Emeritus, effective July 31, 2024

Holmes, Susan P., Professor of Statistics, Emerita, effective October 31, 2024

Klein, Richard G., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor of Anthropology and of Biology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Levi, Margaret, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, effective August 31, 2024

Linde, Andrei, Humanities and Sciences Professor, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024

Madison, V. Daniel, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Emeritus, effective May 31, 2024

Mahrt, William P., Associate Professor of Music, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Miller, David A. B., W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024

Rando, Thomas A., Professor of Neurology, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024

Rubin, Daniel L., Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology (Integrative Biomedical Imaging Informatics at Stanford), Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Ryckman, Thomas A., Professor (Teaching) of Philosophy, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2024

Shaw, Richard J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child & Adolescent Psychiatry), Emeritus, effective July 2, 2024

Singh, Upinder, Stanford Medicine Professor of Infectious Disease and Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine), Emerita, effective September 30, 2024

So, Yuen T., Professor of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emeritus, effective August 19, 2024

Sweeney, James L., Professor of Management Science & Engineering, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2024

Tantawi, Sami, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, effective June 10, 2024

Tallent, Elizabeth A., Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, Emerita, effective August 31, 2024

Van de Rijn, Jan M., Sabine Kohler, MD, Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2024

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Ariagno, Ronald L., Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Barsh, Gregory S., Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Bass, Dorsey, Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025

Beinin, Joel S., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2024, through September 18, 2025

Brest, Paul, Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Buckingham, Bruce A., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 1, 2024, through January 15, 2025

Byer, Robert L., William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 5, 2025

Carlson, Janet, Associate Professor (Research) of Education, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, and Academic Secretary to the University, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Durham, William, Bing Professor in Human Biology, Emeritus, for the period September 3, 2024, through September 20, 2024

Ellsworth, William, Professor (Research) of Geophysics, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Frank, Curtis W., W. M. Keck, Sr. Professor in Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024

Friedman, Lawrence, Marion Rice Kirkwood Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 15, 2024

Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Greenleaf, Monika A., Associate Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures and of Comparative Literature, Emerita, for the period June 21, 2024, through June 20, 2025

Hadly, Elizabeth, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology and Professor of Earth System Science, Emerita, for the period September 2, 2024, through September 1, 2026

Harris, James S., James and Elenor Chesebrough Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Hoffman, Andrew R., Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology), Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025

Holmes, Susan P., Professor of Statistics, Emerita, for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025

Howard, Steven K., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024

Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2024, through March 31, 2025

Kallosh, Renata, Stanford W. Ascherman, MD Professor, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025

Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Kerner, John A., Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Knuth, Donald E., Fletcher Jones Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Kreps, David M., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Accounting, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Levi, Margaret, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Linde, Andrei, Humanities and Sciences Professor, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025

Madison, V. Daniel, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2026

McCall, Jr., Marsh H., Professor of Classics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through June 15, 2025

Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period July 7, 2024, through July 6, 2025

Naimark, Norman M., Robert & Florence McDonnell Professor of Eastern European Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Norton, Jeffrey, Robert L. and Mary Ellenburg Professor of Surgery, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025

Parkinson, Bradford W., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Plank, David N., Professor (Research) of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 9, 2024, through September 8, 2025

Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Regula, Donald P., Professor (Teaching) of Pathology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Robertson, Channing R., The Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 23, 2024, through December 6, 2024

Rubin, Daniel L., Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology (Integrative Biomedical Imaging Informatics at Stanford), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Ryckman, Thomas A., Professor (Teaching) of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Scandling, John D., Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Shapiro, Lucille, Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Shaw, Richard J., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child & Adolescent Psychiatry), Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2024, through July 1, 2026

Sheppard, Sheri, Richard W. Weiland Professor in the School of Engineering, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025, through March 31, 2025

Shoven, John B., The Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024

Singleton, Kenneth J., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, for the period June 24, 2024, through August 15, 2024

Smith-Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2024, through August 6, 2025

So, Yuen T., Professor of Neurology (Adult Neurology), Emeritus, for the period August 20, 2024, through August 19, 2025

Sourkes, Barbara M., Professor of Pediatrics (Critical Care), Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Steele, Claude M., Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Stipek, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024, through December 14, 2024

Tallent, Elizabeth A., Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Thompson, Dolores G., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2024, through August 5, 2025

Wieman, Carl, Cheriton Family Professor and Professor of Physics and of Education, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025, through March 31, 2025

Wilson, Robert, Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025, through June 30, 2025

Willinsky, John M., Khosla Family Professor, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2024, through November 1, 2025

Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2024, through July 31, 2024

Van de Rijn, Jan M., Sabine Kohler, MD, Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, for the period September 2, 2024, through September 1, 2026

STAFF EMERITI TITLES:

Barton, John H., Senior Lecturer of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Emeritus, effective October 31, 2024

Dubois, Richard, Senior Scientist at SLAC, Emeritus, effective August 1, 2024

Gilliland, Margot, Assistant Director for Career Communities – Alumni, Emerita (Vice Provost for Student Affairs), effective September 1, 2024

Kanevsky, Max, Clinical Associate Professor – Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, effective May 1, 2024

Thompson, Kathleen, Executive Director of the Research Management Group, Emerita (School of Medicine), effective September 1, 2024

ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:

Ashley, Euan, Professor of Medicine, of Genetics, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology, also appointed Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor of Medicine, effective October 8, 2024

Fisher, Ian, Professor of Applied Physics and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Humanities and Sciences Professor, effective October 8, 2024

Fisher, Philip, Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, appointed Diana Chen Professor of Early Childhood Learning, effective October 8, 2024

Girmay, Aracelis, Professor of English, also appointed Knight Family Professor of Creative Writing, effective October 8, 2024

Gordon, Deborah M., Professor of Biology, also appointed Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, effective October 8, 2024

Griffiths, Fiona, Professor of History and, by courtesy, of Religious Studies and of German Studies, also appointed Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of Humanities, effective October 8, 2024

Karunadasa, Hemamala, Professor of Chemistry, also appointed J. G. Jackson and C. J. Wood Professor of Chemistry, effective October 8, 2024

Schnitzer, Mark, Professor of Biology, of Applied Physics and of Neurosurgery, also appointed Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective October 8, 2024

Schuster, David, Professor of Applied Physics, also appointed Joan Reinhart Professor I, effective October 8, 2024

Shaw, Gary, NICU Nurses Professor and Professor (Research), by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also appointed Rosemarie Hess Professor, effective October 8, 2024

Simon, Jonathan, Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, also appointed Joan Reinhart Professor II, effective October 8, 2024

Suzuki, Yuri, Professor of Applied Physics and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Stanley G. Wojcicki Professor, effective October 8, 2024

Triantis, George, Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business, also appointed Richard E. Lang Professor and Dean at Stanford Law School, effective June 17, 2024

Weissman, Tsachy (Itschak), Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Robert and Barbara Kleist Professor in the School of Engineering, effective October 8, 2024

Winn, Maisha T., Professor of Education, also appointed Excellence in Learning Graduate School of Education Professor, effective October 8, 2024

Wu, Joy, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Gerald M. Reaven, MD, Professor of Endocrinology, effective October 8, 2024

Zebker, Howard, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Geophysics, also appointed Kwoh Ting Li Professor in the School of Engineering, effective October 8, 2024

DIRECTORSHIP:

El-Sayed, Yasser, Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson Professor in the School of Medicine and Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics and of Surgery, also appointed Ford Family Endowed Obstetrician-in-Chief Director, for the period June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2029

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:

Albertelli, Megan, Professor of Comparative Medicine, also appointed Chair of Comparative Medicine, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029

Ashley, Euan, Professor of Medicine, of Genetics, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology, also appointed Chair of Medicine, for the period September 18, 2024, through September 17, 2029

Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben & A. Jess Shenson Professor, Director of Center for Innovation in Global Health, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Global Health, for the period May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025

Bondy, Melissa, Stanford Medicine Discovery Professor, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, also reappointed Chair of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2024, through Sept 30, 2029

Chafe, Christopher, Duca Family Professor, also appointed Chair of Music, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Darve, Eric, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Director of the Institute for Computational & Mathematical Engineering (ICME), for the period July 15, 2024, through July 14, 2029

DeMarzo, Peter, Philip H. Knight Professor and John G. McDonald Professor of Finance, also appointed Dean of the Graduate School of Business, effective August 1, 2024

Dixon, Lance, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Chair of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, for the period August 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Garcia, Angela, Professor of Anthropology, also appointed Chair of Anthropology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Gratta, Giorgio, Ray Lyman Wilbur Professor, also reappointed Chair of Physics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Grusky, David, Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Chair of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Horowitz, Mark, Yahoo Founders Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Computer Science, also appointed Chair of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2023, though June 30, 2028 (retroactive)

Iaccarino, Gianluca, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Chair of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Krebs, Christopher, Gesue and Helen Spogli Professor of Italian Studies, Professor of Classics and, by courtesy, of German Studies and of Comparative Literature, also appointed Chair of Classics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Langlotz, Curtis, Professor of Radiology, of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, also appointed Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027

Levi, Pavle, Osgood Hooker Professor of Fine Arts, also reappointed Chair of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Linos, Eleni, Ben Davenport and Lucy Zhang Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, also appointed Associate Dean of Research for the period April 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

McFaul, Mike, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025

Montanari, Andrea, John D. and Sigrid Banks Professor and Professor of Mathematics, also appointed Chair of Statistics, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2026

O’Hara, Ruth, Director of Spectrum and Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean of Research in the School of Medicine, for the period September 14, 2024, through September 13, 2029

Omuro, Antonio, Joseph D. Grant Professor, also appointed Chair of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period February 2, 2024, through January 31, 2029

Owens, Doug, Henry J. Kaiser, Jr. Professor, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Health Policy, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2029

Oyer, Paul, Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor in the Graduate School of Business, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the Graduate School of Business, for the period October 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Penn, Michael, Teresa Hihn Moore Professor of Religious Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Classics, also appointed Chair of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Plevritis, Sylvia, William M. Hume Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology, also reappointed Chair of Biomedical Data Science, for the period April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029

Poldrack, Russell, Albert Ray Lang Professor of Psychology, also appointed Chair of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2027

Pulendran, Balakumar, Violetta L. Horton Professor and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, also appointed Director of Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection, for the period August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2029

Rosston, Gregory, Gordon Cain Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Interim Director of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, September 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024

Salleo, Alberto, Hong Seh and Vivian W. M. Lim Professor, also reappointed Chair of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025

Straight, Aaron, Pfeiffer and Herold Families Professor, Professor of Biochemistry and, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, also reappointed Chair of Biochemistry, for the period October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2027

Steinmetz, Lars, Dieter Schwarz Foundation Endowed Professor, also appointed Chair of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024, through August 31, 202

Turner, Frederick, Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication, Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang University Fellow in Undergraduate Education and Professor, by courtesy, of Art and Art History and of History, also appointed Chair of Communication, for the period September 1, 2024, through August 31, 2025

Wu, Yiping, Norman E. Shumway Professor, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, also reappointed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028