The complex, a type of “protein chaperone” known as TRiC, helps fold thousands of human proteins: It was later found that about 10% of all our proteins pass through its barrel structure.

All animals have several different kinds of protein chaperones, each with its own job of helping fold proteins in the cell. TRiC binds to newborn proteins and shapes these strings of amino acids into the correct 3D structures, allowing them to carry out their important functions in the cell.

Frydman, the Donald Kennedy Chair in the School of Humanities and Sciences and a professor of biology and genetics, met Ingo Kurth, MD, a pediatrician at the RWTH Aachen University, during a recent sabbatical in Germany, who presented her with an interesting conundrum. Three decades after Frydman’s discovery and many more insights into TRiC’s mechanism later, the pediatrician had found a mutation in one of TRiC’s components in a child with intellectual disability, seizures, and brain malformations.

Could the TRiC mutation be responsible for the child’s symptoms? Although dysfunctions in the complex are linked to cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, germline mutations – mutations present in all cells in an organism – in TRiC had never been implicated in a developmental disease. Because proteins must be folded correctly to function correctly and because TRiC is involved in shaping so many proteins, scientists assumed any mutation that altered TRiC’s ability to fold proteins would be lethal.

Frydman and her laboratory team set up a collaboration with the RWTH Aachen University researchers to find out more. Along with collaborators from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, the team explored how this patient’s mutation, which is in a gene known as CCT3, affects TRiC function in roundworms, baker’s yeast, and zebrafish. Meanwhile, the pediatricians combed through a genetic database of patients with intellectual disabilities and neurodevelopmental defects similar to those of the original patient. They found 21 more cases of patients with alike symptoms, albeit ranging in severity, with mutations in seven of the eight components of TRiC. The Frydman lab showed that all the additional 21 mutations impair TRiC function, causally linking TRiC defects to the brain disorders.

A new class of disease

The researchers dubbed this new class of neurological diseases “TRiCopathies” and describe their findings in an article published Oct. 31 in Science. The team has since found an additional patient with mutations in the eighth TRiC subunit.

“This opens a whole new way of thinking about the role of chaperones in brain development,” said Frydman, who is one of the senior authors on the study.