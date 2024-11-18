Last week, the Native American Cultural Center hosted Tina Harness (Yupik) for a two-day student bead-weaving workshop. The workshop was part of the NACC’s monthlong Native American Heritage Month programming.

The NACC’s November programming is only part of the work the center does all year to create and celebrate the university’s Indigenous and Native communities.

Stanford sits on the ancestral land of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, land which continues to be of great importance to the Ohlone people and is home to 65 prehistoric Native American sites.

Still to come this month, the NACC will host a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on “Impacts of Affirmative Action” with Mikaela Crank (Navajo); on Nov. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the center will host a viewing of Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting with film directors Ben West (Southern Cheyenne) and Yancey Burns.