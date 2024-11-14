‘The poetry is in the correspondence between the two’

Following the unveiling of the art installation, Baugh-Sasaki and Kumar discussed their collaboration in a conversation moderated by Kim Beil, an Stanford art historian and lecturer. They were joined by Hideo Mabuchi, a professor of applied physics who is also a ceramicist and textile artist; and Rob Jackson, the Michelle and Kevin Douglas Provostial Professor, professor of Earth system science, and author.

Mabuchi highlighted how science and art can operate at very different scales. As a physicist, his work often leads to broad abstractions about the world that he sees as a pathway to improving his intuition about physical processes. In contrast, his work as a maker is more granular with a focus on “trying to develop a long-term relationship with a natural material.” For Mabuchi, science and art are two different ways of coming to know the world rather than mutually exclusive practices. “Really, the poetry is in the correspondence between the two,” he said.

Hideo Mabuchi, Rob Jackson, Mehr Kumar, Mark Baugh-Sasaki, and Kim Beil during a panel discussion on intersections between science and art. (Image credit: Steve Fisch)

Jackson commented that Sea of Dust embraces a playfulness and curiosity that ties into both artistic and scientific practice. In contrast to many look-but-do-not-touch art installations, the artwork encourages interaction and prompts questions.

The complex swirling of dark iron filings with seawater when a tube is inverted was particularly striking to Mabuchi. He drew a parallel to the human experience of environmental and climate change where “even very slow things can be really turbulent and chaotic and unpredictable.”

Baugh-Sasaki and Kumar spoke about optimism as a key to effective sustainability action and warned against creating “monuments to doom and gloom.” Kumar shared how the philosophy of restorative justice – which requires one to both acknowledge harm and accept responsibility in cases of wrongdoing – can be a helpful framework for finding the balance between realism and optimism in environmentally focused art and science.

“Hope is a muscle that you have to constantly exercise,” said Jackson, noting how both art and science provide pathways for hope. Jackson’s book Into the Clear Blue Sky, released earlier this year, explores the question of what kinds of narratives and values we need in addition to scientific and technical tools to restore the atmosphere in an era of human-caused climate change.

“Every tenth of a degree matters, every single thing we do matters somewhere and to someone in the world,” said Jackson.