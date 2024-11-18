Stanford seniors Francesca Fernandes, Alvin Lee, Mikayla Tillery, and Kate Tully are among the recipients of the 2025 Rhodes Scholarship. They will join a class of talented scholars from around the world – including 32 from the United States – who will pursue graduate degrees at the University of Oxford in England.

The Rhodes Scholarship is a highly selective, merit-based award and one of the oldest academic scholarships in the world. Administered annually by the Rhodes Trust, the scholarship provides full funding for two or more years of study in a full-time postgraduate degree program of the scholar’s choosing.

Following are the 2025 Rhodes Scholars from Stanford.

Francesca Fernandes, ’25, is originally from Plano, Texas, and currently lives in Saratoga, California. At Stanford, she is pursuing a BS in physics and a minor in mathematics. At Oxford, she will read for a master’s degree in mathematical and theoretical physics and begin doctoral studies in mathematical physics.

“This scholarship means so much – both for me and for future generations of underrepresented students pursuing physics,” Fernandes said, adding that she’s personally experienced how the gaps in educational quality can put underresourced students at a disadvantage.

“My main goal with the Rhodes is to connect with past, present, and future policymakers to collaborate on how we can make physics more accessible, equitable, and inclusive for underrepresented students in underresourced areas,” she added.

After completing her graduate studies, Fernandes intends to pursue a career as a research professor in mathematical physics.

Alvin Lee, ’25, is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and currently lives in Riverside, California. He will graduate next spring with a BA in political science. At Oxford, he will pursue a master’s degree in comparative and international education.

“I am incredibly honored, grateful, and humbled to have the opportunity to join the diverse group that is the Rhodes community,” he said. “It would not have been possible without the wonderful support of the Stanford community, including the Office of Global Scholarships and my faculty mentors, Professors Joe Nation, Bruce Cain, John Pitney, and Mike Kirst. I’m also very thankful for the support of my family, friends, and mentors. It truly does take a village!”

After completing his studies at Oxford, Lee intends to pursue a career in public service at the intersection of education and public policy.

Mikayla Tillery, ’25, is from Pennsylvania. She will graduate next spring with a BA in urban studies and a BAH in African and African American studies. At Oxford, she will pursue a master’s degree in public policy. Tillery said she feels immense gratitude for this award.

“As a Black woman, I am acutely aware that the Rhodes Scholarship was not originally created for people who look like me or come from my background,” Tillery said, adding that she hopes her candidacy was a testament to the support she’s received.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to the mentors and professors who have helped guide me through this process and would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Michael Kahan and the Program on Urban Studies for giving me an unmatched academic home at Stanford,” she said.

Tillery plans to pursue a career in housing justice law and policy clinical faculty.

Kate Tully, ’25, is from Sacramento, California. She will graduate in the spring with a BA in political science. At Oxford, she will pursue a master’s degree in international relations.

“I am so honored and thrilled to have been selected,” Tully said. “I owe a huge debt to my faculty advisors – Professors Stephen Kotkin, Condoleezza Rice, and Larry Diamond – for their endless encouragement and support. I am also grateful to John Pearson at the Office of Global Scholarships for his tremendous guidance and insight.”

At Oxford, Tully intends to advance her research on democratic regression and geopolitics. After completing her Oxford degree, she intends to pursue a law degree focused on national security and international treaty law. She is interested in a career in development, governance, and diplomacy.

Rhodes Scholarships

U.S. Rhodes Scholars are chosen in a two-stage process. Applicants who apply as residents of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the U.S. territories must be endorsed by their college or university. Finalists are interviewed individually by district committees in November; winners are announced shortly thereafter.

International Rhodes candidates apply through their country’s constituency process that may have a different timeline.

Rhodes Scholars are chosen not only for their outstanding scholarly achievements but also for their character, commitment to others and to the common good, and their potential for leadership in whatever domains their careers may lead.

Stanford students interested in global scholarships and Stanford faculty interested in nominating students for such awards should contact Diane Murk, assistant dean and manager of the Office of Global Scholarships at Bechtel International Center, at dmurk@stanford.edu.