Students can make an appointment at Vaden Health Center; flu clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Flu shots at Walgreens at Vaden are available during walk-in hours.

Faculty and staff can drop into flu clinics held at various campus locations through Oct. 31, see the full list of dates and locations. Please complete the online consent form before getting your vaccination and bring your Stanford ID to the clinic.

Vaccinations for spouses and domestic partners of faculty, staff, and postdocs are $45, which can be paid at the clinic.