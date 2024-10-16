In early 2019, Olivier Blanchard, the former head of the International Monetary Fund, suggested that there was no fiscal cost to the United States from running ever-bigger budget deficits. The federal government could essentially grow its way out of overspending, and investors could be confident in the continued safety of the Treasury bonds used to finance those deficits.

This sanguine view of the United States’ fiscal health was not unusual before the pandemic. “The thinking was that the fiscal capacity of the U.S. government might essentially be unlimited,” says economist Hanno Lustig, a professor of finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. “But after the COVID-19 pandemic, we woke up and realized that’s not quite the right way to think about it. In fact, Treasuries do respond to the size of deficits.”

In a recent paper, Lustig and his colleagues Roberto Gómez-Cram of New York University Stern School of Business and Howard Kung of London Business School consider whether Treasuries can still be considered “safe” debt. When Lustig presented their findings at the Federal Reserve’s annual economic policy retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, The Economist reported that their “provocative” conclusions were the talk of the otherwise optimistic meeting.

Lustig and his coauthors demonstrate that Treasuries are exquisitely sensitive to the United States’ politically gridlocked, deficit-loving ways – a finding that challenges some longstanding assumptions. By all the measures the researchers looked at, American fiscal practices are flashing signs of becoming a “risky debt regime.” “Americans still haven’t quite fully digested the important message that the bond market was sending us during COVID, which is that the U.S. is issuing a lot of Treasury debt, and investors are not as excited as they used to be about absorbing all of it,” Lustig says.

Looking at data from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the researchers found that Treasury rates spiked whenever the CBO announced the long-term price tag for a series of mammoth pandemic spending plans rolled out between 2020 and 2022. Designed to support the U.S. economy during the darkest days of the pandemic, the stimulus packages eventually totaled nearly $7 trillion, or 20% of gross domestic product.

“The government has to commit to increasing taxes or cutting spending in the future to fully offset that 20% of GDP increase,” Lustig says. “But most economists don’t think we’re going to run big surpluses.” The value of all Treasury debt is backed by future budget surpluses. If the government runs a deficit now, it needs to run a surplus later in order to keep the debt safe. But those budget surpluses are nowhere in sight. According to the CBO, the deficit for fiscal 2024 will be $1.9 trillion.

Lustig says that American policymakers have been lulled into complacency over the past couple of decades in thinking that Treasury yields don’t respond to spending. If the U.S. doesn’t change course, he cautions, the nation’s debt may lose its reputation as one of the world’s soundest investments. “We’re conditioned to think that Treasuries are safe,” he says. “If bad stuff happens, you go to Treasuries and you’ll be fine. But if you actually take a serious look at history, that is not what history teaches us at all.”