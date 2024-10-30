George Foster was an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Chicago on leave in Australia when he got a phone call from William Beaver, Foster’s former teacher and mentor at Stanford Graduate School of Business. “He was offering to write me a recommendation for a promotion, but he said, ‘What I’d prefer is that you come back here to the GSB and be my colleague,’” Foster recalls. Soon thereafter, Foster, the Konosuke Matsushita Professor of Management, did just that and worked alongside Beaver for more than four decades.

It was an example, Foster says, of Beaver’s extraordinary combination of deep respect in the accounting field and an abiding generosity that helped his students succeed. Foster had struggled early in his PhD training and Beaver provided both reassurance and inspiration. “I am very proud to call myself a student of Bill Beaver,” says Foster. “He was a titan.”

An admired researcher, teacher, and mentor to generations of students, Beaver, the Joan E. Horngren Professor of Accounting, Emeritus, died Oct. 14 at age 84. The cause was Covid.

Beaver joined the Stanford GSB faculty in 1969 after four years at the University of Chicago, where he earned his MBA and PhD. He received his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame, where he also met his future wife, Suzanne Marie Hatton.

Throughout his career, Beaver’s innovations expanded and enriched the literature in the accounting field. He became a leading authority on the role that corporate financial statements play on stock prices, and was among the first scholars to examine how financial ratios could predict business failures. His 1966 paper Financial Ratios as Predictors of Failure has been cited more than 10,000 times. In 1968, he published Information Content of Annual Earnings Announcements, which later earned a Seminal Contribution to Accounting Literature Award. He also wrote the book Financial Reporting: An Accounting Revolution, now in its third edition.

“His impact on the research, teaching, and practice of accounting cannot be overstated,” says Maureen McNichols, the Marriner S. Eccles Professor of Accounting and Public and Private Management at Stanford GSB. “I was mentored by one of Bill’s students, Jim Manegold, [PhD ’78] as a PhD student [at UCLA] and can still remember reading Bill’s 1968 paper and recognizing that I found the research direction I wanted to pursue for my career. You can only imagine how special it was to join Stanford’s faculty just a few years later and have him as a colleague, mentor, coauthor, and friend.”

Beaver’s influence was deep and far-reaching, according to Foster. “He had an enormous number of PhD students who ended up at great schools, and he co-authored with those students and Stanford colleagues for 40 years. He had such a profound impact on not just the literature, but on the careers of his PhD students as well as junior faculty members.”

