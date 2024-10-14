STANFORD, Calif. – Rebounding following a setback vs. No. 1 Duke on Thursday, No. 7 Stanford (12-2-1, 4-2-1 ACC) shut out No. 2 North Carolina (13-2-0, 6-1-0 ACC) by a score of 1-0 on Sunday from Cagan Stadium.

Sophomore Shae Harvey contributed the game-winner in the 82nd minute, breaking the stalemate with a lunging left-footed stab into the back of the net off a ball in from freshman Eleanor Klinger. Joelle Jung set up the play by switching the field from left to right and finding Klinger on the opposite wing. Klinger took one touch toward the endline before crossing a low ball to the foot of Harvey as she ran onto net to beat UNC goalkeeper Clare Gagne.

The tightly-contest, physical match saw Stanford booked with three yellow cards after entering the match with only five combined through the first 14 matches of the year. Possession was nearly even throughout, as UNC finished with a slight edge at 52%.

While the two teams combined for 25 total shots, including a 12-4 advantage from the Cardinal in the second half, quality chances proved scarce. Gagne was ultimately credited with five saves, while senior Haley Craig made three stops.

Craig has now compiled eight shutouts this season, including a clean sheet in seven of the last 12 overall. Stanford has now posted a shutout in nine of its first 15 matches of the season and has managed a clean sheet in 29 of its last 48 contests overall.

Stanford will hit the road next week, visiting Louisville and Notre Dame in ACC play. Thursday’s clash with the Cardinals is set for 4 p.m. PT, while Sunday’s match at Notre Dame will commence at 11 a.m. PT.

GAME NOTES:

• Including Sunday’s 1-0 shutout, 12 of the 17 all-time matches between Stanford and North Carolina have been decided by one goal or fewer

• The victory over a top-five opponent was the first for Stanford since defeating then-No. 1 UCLA by a score of 1-0 on October 14, 2022

• Harvey scored both Stanford goals this week against No. 1 Duke and No. 2 North Carolina

• The two teams combined for just three corner kicks – with the Cardinal holding the slim 2-1 advantage

• The Cardinal owns a 118-6-10 record at Cagan Stadium since the start of the 2014 season

• The Cardinal is 8-1-0 in matches decided by one goal this season, including having posted six 1-0 shutouts

• Harvey, Elise Evans, Mia Bhuta, Jasmine Aikey and Nya Harrison all played 90 minutes in the field, while Andrea Kitahata (86) and Klinger (78) also logged better than 75 minutes.

• The Tar Heels outshot Stanford 7-2 in the first half, but the Cardinal responded for a 12-4 advantage in the second stanza

North Carolina (13 - 2, 6 - 1) at Stanford (12 - 2 - 1, 4 - 2 - 1)

1st Half 2nd Half Total North Carolina 0 0 0 🏆 Stanford 0 1 1



North Carolina Stanford Shots 11 14 Saves 5 3 Fouls 6 10