Thousands of Stanford alumni will convene on campus this weekend for Reunion Homecoming. From Thursday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 27, alumni will enjoy class parties, dinners, panels, lectures, athletics, and more.

Reunion Homecoming is one of the largest annual events at Stanford. It hosts quinquennial reunions for undergraduate alumni; this year’s reunion is for class years ending in 4s and 9s. According to Victor Madrigal, director of Reunion Homecoming at the Stanford Alumni Association (SAA), more than 8,000 alumni have registered for this year’s event. He expects final attendance to exceed 9,000, with alumni arriving from across the country and the world. It is the fourth consecutive year SAA has seen attendance growth for Reunion Homecoming.

“This is an exciting time for alumni to come to the university and experience a plethora of events and activities designed for making connections,” he said. “And this year, we’re doing things a little differently.”

In addition to signature events, like Dinner on the Quad, the program will feature new offerings, notably the first “All Alumni Day” for alums of all class years and graduate degree programs.

Calling all Cardinal

The weekend kicks off Thursday with several events, including pop-up art exhibitions and campus tours. In the evening alums will gather for Dinner on the Quad, which will include music and other activities.

On Friday, President Jonathan Levin, ’94, will deliver his welcome remarks. He is the first alum to serve as university president since Wallace Sterling, who served from 1949 through 1968. “This year we have a university leader who, for the first time in many decades, will be able to attend a reunion as an alum, which is a rare and special experience,” said Madrigal.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can join tours of campus, see the latest campus art installations, and attend community center open houses, class panel discussions, happy hours, and the popular Classes Without Quizzes (CWOQs). They’ll get to attend academic and departmental events, including lectures on everything from the largest black holes in the universe to the future of journalism. They can also reconnect with former classmates at mini-reunions designed for members of individual class years and alumni who gather by affinity, interest, or shared experience.

All Alumni Day & Farm Fest

Perhaps the most significant change to this year’s program is the addition of the first All Alumni Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event is for all undergraduate and graduate alumni of all class years and degree programs. Passes will include a variety of programming, including CWOQs and tours, lightning talks by Stanford Lyman Award-winning faculty, and a tailgate lunch.

All Alumni Day will begin with Provost Jenny Martinez delivering welcome remarks. She will also be in conversation with the deans of the schools of Engineering, Education, and Sustainability to discuss their visions for each school and how alumni can engage with their research and academics in the future.

All Alumni Day will also include Farm Fest, a new outdoor event with autumn vibes featuring food, games, music, kid-friendly activities, and pop-ups hosted by several schools and campus communities. Farm Fest is a ticketed event and advance registration is required. It will take place Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Koret Plaza.

Honoring alumni

On Friday, Stanford’s ethnic community centers will recognize the outstanding achievements of diverse alumni leaders by inducting them into the Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are Danny Ammon, ’87, MS ’89; Robert L. Anchondo, ’69; Timmy Lu, ’05; and Dana Weeks Ugwonali, ’94.

The ceremony will take place at the Tresidder Memorial Union Oak Lounge from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s program will include a memorial service. The multi-faith service is open to all and will include a sermon, music, and the Memorial Church Choir. Candles will be lit in memory of alumni and faculty members who have died.

Connecting with current students

Alumni interested in learning about the work and projects of current students are invited to the Symposium of Undergraduate Research and Public Service (SURPS), where undergrads will present their research, arts, senior synthesis, and public service projects to the Stanford community. More than 100 students are expected to present. Although not part of the official Reunion Homecoming program, the event is held each year during Reunion Homecoming and is open to all.

SURPS will take place Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at McCaw Hall inside the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Alumni can relive their football fandom on Saturday when the Cardinal face off against Wake Forest University at Stanford Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m. and kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. Information about alumni tickets and class-specific seating is available online.

Reunion Homecoming weekend will conclude with a farewell lunch on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alumni Center. Alums can share the fun online by using the hashtag #StanfordReunion. Further details about Reunion Homecoming, including a complete schedule of events, is available online.