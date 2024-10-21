Findings from the Higher Education Sexual Misconduct and Awareness survey of students at Stanford and nine other universities were released Monday.

Westat, a social science research firm contracted by the participating universities, administered the survey – aimed at understanding and addressing issues related to sexual misconduct within higher education institutions – at Stanford between April 30 and May 30, 2024. Stanford’s 43% participation rate, reflecting 7,583 responses, was highest among the 10 schools.

The full results, including both Stanford-specific and national data, summary slides, a glossary of terms, and a list of resources for anyone wishing to speak confidentially about questions or concerns, are available on the Sexual Assault and Misconduct Surveys data website.

“This survey shows sexual misconduct and sexual violence continue to be present in our culture and in our university community,” Provost Jenny Martinez said. “Although our numbers are generally similar to the other universities’ average, I don’t take comfort in that. It is disappointing to see how unacceptably high our numbers remain and how, despite considerable attention, progress has not been as substantial as it should be. We need to do better.”

For the 2024 HESMA survey project, Westat used an updated version of the 2019 AAU Climate Survey. The 2024 survey findings show that many students who participated in the survey last spring experienced incidents of sexual misconduct (sexual contact without their consent) or sexual harassment since entering Stanford.

Stanford has made significant changes in its programs since 2019 in an effort to reduce the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment. An external review recommended the consolidation of several distinct functions that lead efforts in sexual assault and harassment into a single group that is now the SHARE / Title IX Office. This has resulted in greater efficiency, coordination, and collaboration. Stanford has also added staffing in its student education programs and added key programs such as PEERs (Prevent, Educate, Empower, Refer), which engages students as health educators in substance abuse, sexual violence prevention, and mental health and well-being.

Direct comparisons between the 2019 and 2024 survey findings are challenging because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the campus population, including remote learning during the campus shutdown, restrictions on social gatherings, and an increase in students taking leaves of absence for the 2024 cohort as compared to 2019.

“What is clear,” Martinez said, “is that we haven’t really made sufficient improvement and these remain serious problems. We will need to recommit to making progress, and I hope that by being transparent in sharing these results we can take a step in that direction. We are grateful that so many students took the time to share their experiences. The more we know, the better we can work with the community to advance solutions and focus our education and response programs.”

The survey is part of an ongoing effort by Stanford to better understand and address issues related to sexual misconduct. Annual Title IX reports also provide information about university efforts to prevent sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender discrimination, and university responses to reported incidents.

Responses were collected anonymously, and no identifying information was connected to participants’ answers. An advisory committee of Stanford staff, faculty, and students collaborated on the project implementation.