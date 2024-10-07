Most U.S. hospital emergency departments — lacking staffing, training and equipment — are not fully prepared to care for children. Maximizing their readiness to handle pediatric emergencies would be a cost-effective way to save children’s lives, according to a new Stanford Medicine-led study.

The study, which published Oct. 7 in Health Affairs, is based on data from hundreds of hospitals in 11 states. About 80% of emergency departments are not highly prepared to treat children, they found. The research team studied whether it would be cost-effective to upgrade these less-prepared emergency departments to make them more ready to treat babies, children and teens.

Doing so would cut deaths of pediatric emergency patients by almost half, and the cost would be reasonable by industry standards, they found.

“Delivering appropriate, timely care to kids with injuries or acute illnesses can make the difference between complete recovery and many years of disability or childhood death,” said the study’s senior author, Jeremy Goldhaber-Fiebert, PhD, professor of health policy. “We found that the cost of being ready was well below the threshold that people think of as ‘value for money’ in health care.”

“This finding is actionable and could have broad impact,” Goldhaber-Fiebert added, noting that across the country, there are about 30 million pediatric emergency department visits per year.

The study’s lead author is Christopher Weyant, PhD, who was a postdoctoral scholar in primary care and outcomes research at Stanford Medicine when the study was conducted.

Transforming an emergency department to a high state of readiness for pediatric care requires obtaining child-sized versions of lifesaving medical equipment such as pediatric ventilators, but more importantly, it means having designated leaders who keep everyone ready to care for children. These pediatric experts ensure doctors and nurses stay up to date on emergency protocols specific to infants, children and teens, and are ready to work as a seamless team when a child’s acute condition requires a fast, tightly coordinated lifesaving response.

Gauging pediatric readiness

The study used data from 747 emergency departments in 11 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. The mix of departments included was representative of emergency departments across the entire country on measures such as size, and whether they were rural or urban, public or private.