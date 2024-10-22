Stanford Medicine’s National Center for Mental Health: Dissemination, Implementation and Sustainment has been awarded a $37 million grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to improve access to effective mental health services, including underserved and historically minoritized populations. Led by principal investigator Heather Gotham , PhD, a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the center at Stanford Medicine will develop practical, science-based resources and provide targeted assistance to boost the capabilities of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recipients and mental health providers.

The grant will be used to produce resources to guide mental health providers in implementing and sustaining effective practices and to enhance provider capabilities by establishing five bi-regional centers to provide support in designing and delivering services.



“We know what the effective interventions for mental health and substance use disorders are; however, providers need substantial support to integrate them into their work,” Gotham said.



Gotham said this innovative approach positions Stanford Medicine to make a significant impact on helping providers with the “how” of embedding these interventions into their practices and ensuring that mental health services reach patients — ultimately enhancing care for people with the greatest need.



“This type of center is new, and I’m excited and honored that we have this opportunity to be leading it,” she said.