With philanthropic support, the First-Generation and/or Low-Income Student Success Center (FLISSC) has become the fourth of Stanford’s eight community centers to receive an endowed directorship – a milestone in the university’s efforts to promote community, well-being, and belonging for students.

Among the new gifts from alums Kelsey (Bateman) Murphy, ’10, and Bobby Murphy, ’10, is a directorship for FLISSC, which became a standalone office in 2018 (it was previously part of the Diversity and First-Gen Office). FLISSC joins the Asian American Activities Center, the Black Community Services Center, and Queer Student Resources in having an endowed leadership position.

The Murphys’ gift also creates a separate endowed student success fund to support first-generation and/or low-income (FLI) students and provides robust funding for undergraduate research projects as well as need-based financial aid.

“We are so grateful for Kelsey and Bobby’s broad support for the undergraduate experience,” said Stanford University President Jonathan Levin. “Their generosity helps ensure that FLI students can participate fully in university life and have the resources to succeed. By also funding undergraduate research and scholarships, the Murphys are helping extend the transformative experiences Stanford is known for to more students.”

The Murphys both earned bachelor’s degrees at Stanford – Kelsey in human biology and Bobby in mathematical and computational science. Bobby Murphy is chief technology officer of Snap, Inc., a company he cofounded with Evan Spiegel, ’12, while at Stanford. The couple has generously supported the university over the years with gifts for undergraduate education, student life, and the Stanford Accelerator for Learning.

“We both value the incredible opportunities we had at Stanford,” said Kelsey Murphy. “We want to help open the doors for future students to have access to those same experiences, regardless of their background. Students deserve to have a welcoming and supportive environment that nurtures their academic, social, and personal discovery.”

New endowment elevates FLISSC’s impact

About one in five Stanford undergraduates is a first-generation and/or low-income student. FLISSC serves as a resource hub and networking place for FLI students, aimed at helping them navigate the unique challenges that can affect their academic and leadership opportunities. The center provides orientation activities, financial support, mentorship, resources to basic needs, and a sense of community and belonging. FLISSC is also a hub for first-generation graduate students, transfer students, students that have faced experiences in the foster care system, and students from other nontraditional family backgrounds.

The newly endowed directorship will ensure that these offerings are available to FLI students for years to come. Lien Truong, who began her term on Aug. 5, is the inaugural Kelsey and Robert Murphy Director of FLISSC.

Lien Truong is the inaugural Kelsey and Robert Murphy Director of the First-Generation and/or Low-Income Student Success Center. | Nikolas Liepins

“I feel honored to lead FLISSC,” said Truong. “From my own lived experiences, I understand the importance of having a support network and access to resources that you yourself may not even know you need. Everyone should be able to feel a sense of belonging at Stanford, and I look forward to continuing the work of building a more inclusive and supportive community.”

FLI students will also benefit from the establishment of the endowed Kelsey and Robert Murphy First-Generation and/or Low-Income Student Success Fund. The fund will enhance FLISSC’s ability to offer students funding to cover the cost of hardships, academic opportunities, travel, medical needs, and graduate applications.

“FLISSC has truly been a safe place where I can be around a community that understands me and can empathize with many of my experiences,” said Viviana Chuquijajas, ’26. “It is a place of shared love, compassion, and care, where I have felt heard and understood. The FLISSC also has helped me build my understanding of what professionalism looks like, both career-wise and within the classrooms.”

Supporting access and research

Separately, the Murphys are providing substantial funding for scholarships for undergraduates with a demonstrated financial need. The couple previously helped create a matching fund to incentivize more donors to support endowed and current scholarships. Every year, philanthropic support plays a critical role in Stanford’s ability to significantly expand financial aid, ensuring that tuition, room, and board are now fully covered for families with incomes less than $100,000.

Once at Stanford, undergraduates will have greater opportunities for experiential learning thanks to the creation of the Kelsey and Robert Murphy Undergraduate Research Fund. Each year, more than 1,200 undergraduates conduct research, and the new capstone requirement for undergraduates that began with the Class of 2025 is increasing demand for research opportunities. This fund is an important step in expanding the university’s capacity to provide more resources for robust research experiences.

“Undergraduate research is one of the most rewarding activities students can undertake while at Stanford, and we are committed to making additional investments as student interest grows,” said Brian Thomas, senior director of undergraduate research. “Research provides a rigorous framework that helps students leverage their curiosity, learn more about themselves – sometimes in humbling ways – and develop deep expertise. The mentoring relationships formed between students and faculty sit at the heart of Stanford’s educational mission, and these relationships often evolve into the networks of mentors and collaborators that will span each student’s career.”