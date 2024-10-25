Environmental Social Sciences, the newest department in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, has launched its graduate degree program.

Students may pursue a PhD in one of the department’s two broad focus areas – Environmental Behavioral Sciences or Global Environmental Policy – and will learn with interdisciplinary faculty from a range of perspectives, including economics, sociology, psychology, anthropology, legal studies, social ecology, applied data science, and more. Their commonality is a deep passion for sustainability.

“It’s a very diverse group of faculty and that makes it incredibly exciting for incoming graduate students,” said William Barnett, department chair. “Often PhD programs reproduce the specialized intellectual knowledge of the advisor. But what’s unique about our program is that it will create all sorts of new combinations of knowledge as students pursue themes of sustainability across the social sciences.”

The Environmental Social Sciences Department launched in 2022 as a division and became an official department in December 2023 with more than a dozen faculty, some joint with other departments and schools. Since then, seven new faculty have been hired, totaling more than two dozen in the department.

Practical, theory-based approach

Social science – the study of human society and social relationships – is essential for creating large-scale economic and social transformations toward a more sustainable future. In line with the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability’s goals for impact, students in the doctoral program will pave new intellectual ground rooted in established theory, with solutions-oriented results.

“Strength in the social sciences is essential for the educational mission of our school,” said Lynn Hildemann, senior associate dean for education. “Research and courses in this new department will enable our graduates to build partnerships with communities and make meaningful progress in all the areas of sustainability represented by our school.”

The educational programs are not just about understanding the types of sustainability problems challenging global systems and populations, but also finding ways to overcome them.

“Environmental Social Sciences is an engine that creates knowledge and at the same time solves these problems in the world,” Barnett said.

Following a cohort model, students won’t be locked into an advisor when they apply. Instead, they will explore academic pathways and create interdisciplinary research questions by working across the department. The questions themselves can be as diverse as the students asking them, influenced by the breadth of faculty available, said Nicole Ardoin, an associate professor of environmental social sciences who researches individual and collective action behaviors.

The department is building an unparalleled collection of world-leading academics across social sciences disciplines, Barnett said. Some of the most recent hires include Assistant Professor Hélène Benveniste, who looks at the climate effects on human migration from an international policy and politics standpoint; Assistant Professor Madalina Vlasceanu, who studies the cognitive, behavioral, and societal barriers to addressing climate change; and Assistant Professor Sara Constantino, who studies what shapes human responses to extreme climate events.

New hires at the senior level include Professor Solomon Hsiang, who uses data, social sciences, and natural sciences to answer policy questions with global impact, and Professor Hunt Allcott, who is addressing sustainability by asking questions about electricity markets and how to influence consumers to buy more sustainable products.