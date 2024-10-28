In a dark theater, a spotlight shines on an actress wheeling her suitcase to center stage. Lights fade in and out on a patch of strawberries. Dancers in colorful costumes spin to the music. It may not sound like it, but these are scenes of scientific scholarship – and part of a larger effort to translate environmental research into action. Hidden Strawberries, a play written and directed by Ali Namayandeh, an NSF Earth Science Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Earth System Science, debuted at the Stanford Live Bing Studio on Oct. 16. Based on scientific research and community interviews, it conveys the disproportionate harms that wildfires can have on groups such as farmworkers and incorporates themes of migration and personal identity. “I’m interested in addressing the broader impacts of my research,” said Namayandeh, who studies how wildfires impact human health. “My goal was to push boundaries to reach a larger group of people who may not know about environmental justice issues. Theater can be a good medium for that.” The stories behind the data In the air and soil, wildfires spread toxins like PM2.5, tiny airborne particles that can trigger a host of heart and respiratory problems, and hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing metal generated in the fires’ high heat. After sampling and evaluating the toxicity of wildfire smoke from around a dozen major wildfires in the western United States, Namayandeh wanted to understand the human stories behind the data he and others had collected.

In the play, a wildfire burns nearby as Valentina struggles to pick strawberries covered in ashes and soot. | Frank Chen

A team including Namayandeh, students from Stanford and San José State University, and a community partner organization, the Center for Farmworker Families, interviewed nearly 40 farmworkers in central California about their experiences with wildfires. Farmworkers are among the populations most vulnerable to wildfire smoke due to factors like long hours spent outside and the risk of losing their jobs if they miss days of work. Results from their interviews showed that nearly three-quarters of the farmworkers had worked during a wildfire, and none had adequate respiratory protection. “Now the question was, ‘How could we distribute this data?’ That’s where the arts come in,” said Namayandeh, who also has an MFA in theater. He recognized an opportunity to combine his two passions of theater and environmental justice because of their shared focus on people. “I saw this overlap and thought I could use theater to talk about the people who are impacted by the problems I’m researching.” Blending art and science The project received funding as part of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability’s Integrative Initiatives, which includes efforts to use the arts as a lens to engage with complex sustainability issues.

The play included representation of Mexican and Oaxacan art and culture, such as performances of traditional Oaxacan dances like ‘La Danza de la Pluma’, or The Dance of the Feather. | Frank Chen

“This performance is a great example of the intersection of art, science, and critical social problems of our times,” said Professor Rodolfo Dirzo, who supported the project in his role as the school’s associate dean for Integrative Initiatives in Environmental Justice. Scott Fendorf, senior associate dean for Integrative Initiatives, added that he was excited to advance projects like this play that blend the arts and sciences. “Science allows us to understand processes in the environment; art allows us to see and feel their impact,” Fendorf said. The play was also supported by the Burt McMurtry Arts Initiatives Fund from the Office of the Vice President for the Arts, which promotes efforts at Stanford that connect the arts to other disciplines. “The Hidden Strawberries project is a true interdisciplinary collaboration that demonstrates how art has the power to shape narratives, which in turn can shift hearts, minds, and behavior toward social good,” said Ellen Oh, director of interdisciplinary arts programs. Encouraging action An important aspect of the play was to seek participation from audience members, who were called on to answer questions, give advice to the characters, and even come on stage to dance. The goal of this approach: to encourage empathy and critical thinking about the problem and prompt viewers to consider their own role in addressing solutions.

Valentina and Maria, played by Stephanie Barajas, share an emotional goodbye. A goal of the show was to encourage attendees to empathize with the societal and personal challenges that the characters face. | Frank Chen

Results from surveys conducted after the show suggest that this effort was effective, as the majority of respondents said they felt connected to the experiences portrayed in the play, and many felt compelled to take action or learn more about the challenges farmworkers face due to wildfires. Now that the play has completed its four sold-out performances at Stanford, Namayandeh envisions bringing this work to other universities and art centers to expand its potential for impact. “The idea is that the play will act as a catalyst for a conversation we are hoping to have beyond the show,” he said. “The power of art is that it leads us to connect with a larger audience and collaborate with local people impacted by environmental issues. It’s a very strong medium that we should use more to communicate our scientific research.”