You might think of the Portal as a virtual collection bin – a bin that’s full of our acts of giving. When you share the ways you do good in the Giving Campaign Portal, you’ll not only help us show off all the great things Stanford employees do for their communities, you’ll also help deepen the connections among and across our family of Stanford employees. You may even inspire others to help out in their own communities, wherever they live.

Every little bit counts

Watch for individual donation drives your colleagues at Stanford are organizing this month. Many departments around the university host their own drives to collect items like school supplies, toys, and food. Whether you contribute to one of these drives, serve meals at your local shelter, volunteer in a community garden, or help your neighbor to bring in their groceries, all your acts of giving – big and small, on or off-campus – really do matter. In 2022, colleagues from across the country logged 968 acts of giving in the Portal. Help us surpass that number and reach this year’s goal of 1,000 acts of giving by logging yours in the Giving Campaign Portal today. It only takes a minute. Let’s see that virtual donation bin overflow!

The Cardinal at Work Cares Giving Campaign shines a light on our own personal commitments to the causes we care about, as well on Stanford’s commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. Phyllis Stewart Pires, associate vice president for employee support programs and services, puts it this way: “Together, through acts of giving, we’re creating a brighter future, transforming lives and creating connections with our colleagues and the community. I can’t wait to see all the ways our family of Stanford employees are making a positive impact, here and in the communities where they live.”

Give back, get back

Giving your time and energy benefits others, but it also improves your personal well-being by creating deeper connections with colleagues, building friendships and professional relationships with community partners, and learning new skills. Many get a deep sense of satisfaction and well-being from helping others – you may too.

Are you close to your next BeWell incentive reward? As the incentive program deadline approaches on Nov. 30, you can earn up to 500 BeWell points for your acts of giving by completing the attestation form in the BeWell app. From the app homepage, navigate to programs, select the Cardinal at Work Cares card, then click on “complete the survey” to claim your points.

Need ideas for how to help out in your community?

Whether you want to engage in initiatives at Stanford or partner with external organizations, you can find lots of ideas when you visit the Cardinal at Work Cares Community Opportunities Platform. Connect with causes that resonate with your personal interests, skills, and goals; and find ways to give back that fit your schedule and other practical needs as well. You can use the Community Opportunities Platform any time.

These opportunities are part of our larger employee give-back program, Cardinal at Work Cares, which invites you to bring your talents, skills, and knowledge to address the social and environmental concerns you care about most, and share your good work with colleagues year-round.

Log your acts of giving through Nov. 22