“Digital health, as many of you know, is not just about optimizing the health of patients here and now. It’s also about redefining how we approach health care in the future,” said Eleni Linos, MD, DrPH, director of the center.

“It’s difficult to remember a time when these technologies were not a part of the health care landscape,” noted Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University, who joined via video screen. “Emerging technologies such as generative AI promise to transform patient care, medical education and biomedical research in profound ways. Our responsibility is to figure out how to do this equitably and safely.”

David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care, emphasized the importance of being digitally driven, one of the core pillars of Stanford Medicine’s integrated strategic plan, which binds the missions of Stanford Health Care and the School of Medicine. Entwistle spoke of the ample opportunity, given Stanford Medicine’s strong ties to Silicon Valley, to leverage cutting-edge technology and bring new health care innovations to fruition in the clinic.

“We have to do that thoughtfully, in a way that actually will have a meaningful purpose,” he said. That means applying new technologies so that “they will make a difference in our patients, in our clinicians and [result in] better outcomes.”

Building trust in science and AI

Panelists spoke about building and sustaining trust — in science, in new technologies and in the people who power them. “We’re fortunate in medicine that we are a regulated industry,” said Curt Langlotz, PhD, professor of radiology, of medicine and of biomedical data science. “We have the [Food and Drug Administration], which is looking out for the safety of the products that we’re building and implementing. The FDA has had a fairly good balance between safety…and innovation.” The thing that’s missing, he said, is transparency.

There isn’t enough information about the data used to train a given algorithm or whether that data is similar enough to other patients and health care settings to perform successfully outside of its particular context, he said. “We have a lot of potential customers of AI out in the marketplace who are asking the question, ‘How do I know if this product would work for me in my practice?’ I don’t think we have enough information about that.”