Stanford Medicine’s Center for Clinical and Translational Research and Education (Spectrum) has received a $70 million Clinical and Translational Science Award from the National Institutes of Health. The purpose of the award is to accelerate the translation of newly discovered biomedical treatments into interventions that improve patient care and population health.

The principal investigator is Ruth O’Hara, PhD, the senior associate dean of research and the Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. The Clinical and Translational Science Award is the largest granted to Stanford Medicine, which has received three previous CTSA grants. The grant spans seven years, until 2031.

The grant will allow Stanford Medicine researchers to identify, optimize, evaluate, then transfer relevant health discoveries to patients and the community. They will work with researchers at Kaiser Permanente and the University of Hawaii and will train the next generation of clinical and translational science, research, and educational investigators.

“Stanford Medicine has been developing innovative solutions to impact the processes for turning laboratory, clinic, and community observations into interventions that improve the health of patients and the public,” O’Hara said. “This award will allow us to become even more effective at identifying and implementing optimal translational research and science of translation approaches to bring more treatments more rapidly to more diverse individuals and populations, from the earliest stages of the translational pipeline to the final mile where more patients can benefit.”

The CTSA program is overseen by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH. The grant number is 1UM1TR004921-01.