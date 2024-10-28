Newly available blood tests to screen for colorectal cancer sound far more appealing than a standard colonoscopy. Instead of clearing your bowels and undergoing an invasive procedure, the tests require only a simple blood draw. But are the tests effective?

A study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine concluded that the new tests are ideal for people who shy away from other colorectal cancer screening. However, if too many people who would have undergone colonoscopies or stool-based tests switch to the blood tests, colorectal cancer death rates will rise. Because the more established colonoscopies and stool tests are more effective at detecting early cancers and precancerous polyps than the emerging blood tests, their long-term impact is projected to be substantially greater than that of blood tests, the researchers found.

“The first generation of blood tests are a really exciting development in the colorectal cancer screening paradigm,” said Uri Ladabaum, MD, a professor of gastroenterology and the first author of the paper, published Oct. 28 in Annals of Internal Medicine. “But for now, if you’re willing and able to do a colonoscopy or stool-based test, don’t switch to a blood test.”

Ladabaum also pointed out that, at a population level, the blood tests will be effective at reducing colorectal cancer deaths only if people who reliably take the test every three years agree to receive a follow-up colonoscopy if the blood test returns a positive result.

Weighing the options

With the current screening rates in the population, about 4% of all American adults will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at some point in their lifetimes. Regular screening can help identify early cancers and precancerous polyps and reduce a person’s risk of developing, and dying, from colorectal cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all adults between the ages of 45 and 75 be screened for colorectal cancer.

For decades, screening has required either a once-a-decade colonoscopy, in which a thin flexible tube with a camera is used to look inside a person’s large intestine, or a stool test every one to three years. During a colonoscopy, clinicians can not only detect colorectal cancers, but also remove precancerous polyps which can develop into cancers.

“This makes colonoscopy a unique cancer screening method because you also have the possibility of cancer prevention,” Ladabaum said. “Despite that, there are many people who are not getting screened at all, or who are not getting screened as often as they should.”

Data show that about 1 in 3 American adults in the recommended age range have never been screened for colorectal cancer, so clinicians are hoping that new methods could encourage them to undergo screening.

In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first multi-target stool-based colorectal screening test, in which stool collected at home by a patient every one to three years is analyzed for the presence of small amounts of blood or cancer DNA. This summer, the FDA approved a new method that looks for bits of cancer DNA circulating in a person’s bloodstream. These first-generation blood-based tests do not diagnose precancerous polyps well.