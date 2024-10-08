Stanford Live and Stanford Athletics are teaming up to bring the British rock band Coldplay and its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to campus next May as part of a larger effort to enrich the university community and San Francisco Bay Area with a compelling and diverse array of arts and cultural activities.

Presenting the performing arts and creating engagement opportunities for students and the surrounding community have long been core to Stanford’s mission. Stanford Live has brought more than 2,000 groups to campus since 1969, with programming that often connects to significant issues and ideas of our time.

“Stanford is seeking to build community by hosting events for the local area,” said Megan Swezey Fogarty, senior associate vice president for community engagement. “This concert also highlights Coldplay’s pledge to reduce the direct carbon emissions of its world tour – values we share with the region.”

“Bringing this band to campus at this moment and inviting our community to be a part of this epic gathering around music is a milestone for the university,” said Deborah Cullinan, vice president for the arts. “The coming together of Stanford Live and Stanford Athletics, two organizations who possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to large-scale community events, is a partnership whose day has come.”