Researchers in the Stanford Radio Glaciology lab use radio waves to understand rapidly changing ice sheets and their contributions to global sea-level rise. This technique has revealed groundwater beneath Greenland, the long-term impacts of extreme melt, a process that could accelerate ice sheet mass loss in Antarctica, the potential instability of an ice sheet that could raise sea levels by 10 feet, and more.

Now, PhD students within the group have created an open-source tool that others can use to make ice-penetrating radar systems, core instruments in the field of glaciology. The Open Radar Code Architecture (ORCA) offers scientists a cheaper, easier, and more efficient way to build both airborne and ground-based radars, even if they lack a technical engineering background. Ice-penetrating radars can cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the lowest-cost version of the team’s open-source radar costs only $1,500.

“We’re enabling groups to build exactly the right instrument for what they’re trying to do,” said PhD student Thomas Teisberg, who developed the system along with Anna Broome, PhD ’24.

Anna Broome pulling the radar/radiometer she built using ORCA behind a snowmobile near Summit Station in Greenland. | Thomas Teisberg

Whereas previous radar systems were built with specific hardware components specialized for each use case, the new model’s hardware components specialized for each use case, the new model’s hardware is generic and more easily reconfigured depending on the task at hand. Broome likens the design to a kitchen mixer, with a variety of attachments available depending on what you’re planning to make. By standardizing the basic building blocks of what that radar looks like, Broome and Teisberg have also created a uniform format to store data so glaciologists can effectively reuse each other’s data. “I think we’re going to see some really exciting and first-of-their kind experiments enabled by this system,” said Principal Investigator Dustin Schroeder, an associate professor of geophysics at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. Teisberg and Broome recently co-authored a study along with Schroeder in IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing that offers a blueprint for building the tool. Seeing beyond the ice The ice sheets and glaciers atop Greenland and Antarctica are critically important, providing habitats to wildlife, storing more than half of the planet’s freshwater, and contributing to the evolution of the climate. They’re a major contributor to the sea-level rise that threatens the 680 million people who live in low-lying coastal zones – yet the uncertainty of projections may be underestimating that threat. Earth’s ice sheets represent the largest contribution to uncertainty in average sea-level rise by 2100, according to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) models. In order to grasp current ice loss and make projections into the future, scientists need to understand the land underneath the ice and how it impacts flows and stability. “If you want to understand how ice is going to melt and change, you need to know what the bottom of the ice sheet looks like,” said Teisberg.

In Svalbard, Thomas Teisberg reviews a flight plan for the Peregrine UAV before launch. | Eliza Dawson