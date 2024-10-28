Eight faculty members have been appointed or reappointed as 2024 Bass University Fellows in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to undergraduate education.

Bass University Fellows begin their five-year terms in the 2024-25 academic year and they are invited to join the Bass Council of Fellows, which meets twice a year and advises the vice provost for undergraduate education on various issues.

The Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education Program was established in 2001 and named in honor of Anne T., MLA ’07, and Robert M. Bass, MBA ’74, who provided matching funds to launch it. Each appointment is named in honor of donors who made significant gifts to the Stanford endowment during the Campaign for Undergraduate Education that ended in 2005.

Once faculty rotate out of their individual fellow appointments, they become Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education in perpetuity.

New and reappointed Bass Fellows

Juliet Brodie, the Peter E. Haas Director of the Haas Center for Public Service and professor (teaching) of law in the Stanford Law School, was appointed the Pritzker University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Rodolfo Dirzo, the Bing Professor in Environmental Science, professor of Earth system science, and senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, was appointed the Sapp Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Allyson Hobbs, associate professor of history in the School of Humanities and Sciences, was reappointed the Kleinheinz Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Thomas Kenny, the Richard W. Welland Professor in the School of Engineering, was reappointed the Paul Davies Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Joshua Landy, the Andrew B. Hammond Professor in French Language, Literature, and Civilization in the School of Humanities and Sciences, professor of comparative literature, and, by courtesy, of English and of philosophy, was appointed the Eleanor Loring Ritch University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Kathryn Gin Lum, professor of religious studies in the School of Humanities and Sciences, was appointed the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Gabriella Safran, the Eva Chernov Lokey Professor in Jewish Studies in the School of Humanities and Sciences, professor of Slavic languages and literatures, and, by courtesy, of German studies and of comparative literature, was appointed the John and Lydia Pearce Mitchell University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Jeanne Tsai, professor of psychology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, was reappointed the Yumi and Yasunori Kaneko Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.