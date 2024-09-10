Six tournaments, beginning with the ITA All-American Championships next Saturday in Cary, N.C., highlight the Stanford women’s tennis fall schedule, which was announced Tuesday.

The ITA All-American Championships will run Sept. 21-29 at the Cary Tennis Park, also the site of the 2025 ACC Tennis Championships. The top 10 singles players and four doubles teams at the tournament will earn bids to the NCAA Individual Championships.

In January of 2023, the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved a two-year pilot program to hold the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Individual Championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025. Baylor will host the first of these fall individual championships from Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Stanford will send student-athletes to the Cal Invitational from Sept. 27-29 before a run of three more NCAA qualifiers. ITA Regional Championships are in Berkeley from Oct. 11-15, ITA Conference Masters are at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego from Nov. 7-10 and ITA Sectional Championships are hosted by USC also from Nov. 7-10.

At the ITA Regional Championships, the two singles finalists and the doubles champions qualify for the NCAA Individual Championships. At ITA Conference Masters, NCAA spots go to the singles semifinalists and the top three doubles teams, while at the Sectional Championships, the top six singles players and three doubles teams will qualify for Waco.

For more information on the qualifying pathways to the NCAA Individual Championships, visit the ITA’s Road to the 2024 & 2025 NCAA Division I Individual Championships.

The Cardinal enters the fall with six ranked singles players in Connie Ma (No. 4), Alexis Blokhina (No. 64), Valerie Glozman (No. 69), Katherine Hui (No. 76), Valencia Xu (No. 77) and India Houghton (No. 85). Those six players also form three nationally-ranked doubles teams. Ma and Blokhina are No. 19, Xu and Glozman are No. 54 and Houghton and Hui are No. 57.