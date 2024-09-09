USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced a roster of 106 swimmers named to the U.S. National Team on Monday afternoon, with three Cardinal earning nominations – Lucy Bell, Torri Huske, and Aurora Roghair.

The trio of Stanford student-athletes were selected based on results from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and times from Jan. 1 through Aug. 24, 2024. For Huske, it is her fifth time being named to the U.S. National Team, while Bell and Roghair are both first-time selections.

“As we start the LA 2028 quad, we are thrilled to announce a roster of athletes who genuinely embody the best aspects of our sport,” said USA Swimming Interim Chief Executive Officer Shana Ferguson. “This team features a strong mix of veteran presence and emerging talent certain to showcase their USA Swimming club teams and universities at the highest levels of international competition.”

Bell, a six-time NCAA All-American in her two seasons on The Farm, qualified for the team in the 400 IM event. Bell was a finalist in the event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with a sixth-place time of 4:41.40 and finished third and seventh in short-course competition at the NCAA Championships each of the last two seasons.

Huske qualified for four events (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 IM) after becoming one of the biggest stories in Paris this summer. Huske tallied five Olympic medals this summer, earning gold in the 100 fly, 4x100 medley relay, and 4x100 mixed medley relay, and silver in both the 100 free and 4x100 free. A 14-time NCAA All-American, Huske last competed collegiately in 2023.

Cementing herself as one of the best long-distance freestylers in the nation this past season, Roghair made the team in both the 800 free and 1500 free. Roghair finished fourth place in both events in the U.S. Olympic Trials finals this summer and was the national runner-up in the SCY 1650 free at the NCAA Championships last season.

With Bell, Huske, and Roghair all set to return to The Farm next season, Stanford women's swimming & diving will begin the 2024-25 campaign later this fall.