Stanford’s 2024 Safety, Security, and Fire Report, which provides campus crime statistics and important safety information for the university community, is now available.

Published annually by the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (DPS) in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the report is available online, with printed copies obtainable through DPS.

“While the Stanford campus is generally safe, it is important to review the report and understand the ways in which people can contribute to their own safety and security and the safety of the community,” said DPS Chief Laura Wilson. “There is also useful information about how individuals can respond in the event of an emergency, and how the university will activate to support students, staff, faculty, and visitors.”

The report’s crime statistics include alleged offenses, including attempts, reported to university staff or police within the 2023 calendar year, as well as data for the two previous years. It also highlights how community members can report crimes, respond to emergencies, and information about how the university’s AlertSU’s mass notification system works.

Hate crimes

In 2023, 24 hate crimes were reported, a significant increase from seven the previous year, with 15 involving vandalism.

In 11 cases, swastikas were reported as etched into restrooms or elevators. It’s unclear whether multiple people or one person was responsible for these acts, according to DPS.

Other acts of vandalism targeted symbols of identity and protest: a mezuzah was removed from a student residence, a Black Lives Matter sign was defaced, a Star of David sign was destroyed, and a sign at White Plaza depicting the number of Palestinians who have died in the Israel-Hamas war was torn up.

Two intimidation incidents targeted Jewish individuals with swastikas and offensive imagery. The report also highlighted four simple assaults, two thefts, and one aggravated assault involving a hit-and-run that injured an Arab Muslim student. Notably, 11 of the hate crimes were reported after the start of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7.

“The last academic year was a difficult year for many people on our campus, which is reflected in this report’s 2023 crime statistics,” Wilson said. “In an effort to ensure our campus community is safe and able to pursue their academic and civic endeavors, DPS intends to continue our engagement with contract security staff, university representatives, and, where appropriate, other law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes as well as manage disruptions.”

Earlier this year, two separate committees – the Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian Communities Committee, and the Subcommittee on Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias – released reports following seven-month-long reviews of what their communities have experienced before and after Oct. 7. The reports include recommendations on topics ranging from campus policies and procedures to norms around campus expression. The university also created a new Freedom of Expression website which provides a central place to find policies and procedures around speech and expression at Stanford.

Those who have been the victim of a hate crime or bias-motivated incident can seek support and report it at the Title VI Process site or by contacting DPS.

Crime stats

In 2023, there were some year-over-year increases in property crimes. There were 28 burglaries reported in 2023, up from 25 in 2022. Five of the reported burglaries involved stolen packages while two involved tools stolen from construction sites.

“We had more burglaries on campus as well as in the residences last year, mirroring a statewide trend in increasing property crimes,” said Lucia Wade, the Clery compliance coordinator for DPS. “It’s important for the university community to keep in mind that the campus is open and porous, and to use the same caution in safeguarding their property that they use elsewhere.”

Last year, there were 187 reports of motor vehicle thefts, up from 150 in 2022. Of these, 104 involved electric bikes, 41 were electric scooters, 29 were golf carts, 10 were automobiles, two were motorcycles, and one was an electric skateboard.

As more people use different types of motor vehicles, criminals are coming up with new ways to defeat locking mechanisms, Wade said. DPS reminds community members to secure their bikes and scooters to a bike rack with at least a U-lock, to register their bicycles online, and to report any suspicious activity around bike racks or parking lots to DPS.

While no more than three robberies were reported annually between 2020 and 2022, there were nine reported in 2023, including four cases reported by the Palo Alto Police Department on public property immediately adjacent to campus.

To aid investigation of all crime and response to urgent safety and security needs, DPS is leveraging technology through the expanded Video Safety and Security Systems program. Also, license plate cameras are being installed at campus entrances.

Among sex offenses, there were 29 reports of fondling, up from 25 reported in 2022, and 31 reports of rape, down from 33 in 2022. The university also received four reports of statutory rape, up from one in 2022. Three reports of statutory rape were incidents that occurred more than 10 years ago.

In 2023, the university saw an increase in stalking reports, which was partly due to changes to the guidance for classifying stalking under the Clery Act, Wade said. Reports of domestic violence saw a slight decline compared to the previous year.

Those who have been abused are encouraged to seek support through various university resources. The university’s SHARE IX Office and Title VI Office is a central resource for redressing and preventing sexual harassment, sexual violence, harassment, and discrimination experienced by Stanford community members. Students can also contact the Stanford Confidential Support Team, which offers a 24/7 hotline, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in Vaden Health Services, and the YWCA@Stanford Program. Faculty and staff can contact the Faculty Staff Help Center.

The Stanford University Department of Public Safety (DPS) provides safety, security, law enforcement, crime prevention, and emergency response services for Stanford’s main campus. DPS can be contacted during business hours at 650-723-9633, at its 24-hour non-emergency line at 650-329-2413, or at police@stanford.edu. In an emergency, call 911 or, if calling from a campus phone, 9911.