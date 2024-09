+ 3 Nikolas Liepins / Ethography

The Stanford Band Run is an annual tradition during NSO during which the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band runs through campus picking up frosh and transfer students the first night they’re staying on campus. At each stop, the band pauses to play music and dance. This year’s run went through several residences and locations across campus including Stern, Wilbur, and White Plaza, finally ending in the Main Quad.