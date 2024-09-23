Kathryn Ann “Kam” Moler, the Marvin Chodorow Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, professor of applied physics, of physics, and of energy science and engineering, will be the next Stanford vice president for SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, leading Stanford’s oversight of the laboratory, starting Nov. 1.

“SLAC makes transformative discoveries with far-reaching benefits,” said Moler. “I’m honored to work with the talented people at SLAC and Stanford to support research and development, foster collaboration, ensure excellent operations, and achieve our full potential in service of science and society.”

In addition to many other leadership roles, including senior associate dean for the natural sciences in the School of Humanities and Sciences from 2016 to 2018 and the transition dean for the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability in 2022, Moler (BS ’88, PhD ’95) has most recently been the vice provost and dean of research from 2018 to 2023.

“I am delighted that Kam will serve as our next vice president for SLAC,” said Stanford President Jonathan Levin. “Kam is a champion of research at Stanford and nationally. Her accomplished career as a physicist and record as a dynamic, collaborative leader make her the ideal person to support and advance our partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) and the exciting research opportunities ahead for SLAC.”

SLAC is a national laboratory managed and operated by Stanford for the DOE Office of Science. The vice president for SLAC leads the development and implementation of Stanford’s oversight and governance role, provides assurance to the DOE that SLAC is fulfilling its mission and requirements, and advises SLAC management and Stanford leadership on strategy and operations. The position reports to Stanford’s president and chairs the SLAC Board of Oversight, a group composed of senior Stanford officials, knowledgeable external laboratory managers, and leaders from around the world. The vice president role was created in 2008 to further strengthen the partnership between the university, the lab, and the DOE, and to identify opportunities to leverage the relationship between the university and national laboratory ecosystems.

“Stanford is a key partner in SLAC’s success and the role of Stanford vice president for SLAC is an essential element of that partnership,” said SLAC Lab Director John Sarrao. “I’m thrilled to have Kam taking on the role. She’s an internationally recognized researcher and leader with a long history of productive engagement with SLAC. I’m looking forward to working closely with her, for the good of SLAC and Stanford.”

“The combination of Kam’s world-renowned scientific credentials and excellent track record of service in high-level academic and federal agency committees makes her a superior candidate to serve in this critical role,” said Harriet Kung, acting director of the DOE Office of Science. “The Office of Science is excited to continue working with her in her new position.”

Moler earned her bachelor’s degree in physics with honors from Stanford in 1988 and her doctorate in physics from Stanford in 1995. After three years as an R. H. Dicke postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University, she became the first female faculty member in Stanford’s Department of Applied Physics in 1998, later joining the Department of Physics and the Department of Energy Science and Engineering in the new Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. Moler’s lab group develops new tools to measure magnetic properties of quantum materials and devices on micron length-scales – one-millionth of a meter, or a little more than one-twenty-five-thousandth of an inch. The group uses these tools to investigate fundamental materials physics and superconducting devices.

Moler has authored or co-authored more than 100 scientific papers and taught classes ranging from Advanced Topics in Quantum Mechanics to Professional Ethics for Physicists. In 2014, Stanford appointed her as the Sapp Family Fellow in Undergraduate Education to honor her sustained commitment to teaching. Among other roles in D.C., she serves as co-chair of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, which is tasked with advising the president and the National Science and Technology Council on the National Quantum Initiative.

During her tenure as vice provost and dean of research, Moler championed strong connections between Stanford, SLAC, and the Department of Energy, resulting in significant investments in people and facilities in support of not only SLAC and Stanford researchers but the country.

“The Department of Energy and its national lab system play a pivotal role in maintaining American leadership in scientific discovery, fostering innovation, and tackling the critical energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges of our time,” said Moler.

SLAC was originally founded in 1962 and is one of 17 DOE national labs. The lab explores how the universe works at the biggest, smallest, and fastest scales and invents powerful tools used by researchers around the globe. SLAC’s discovery and innovation enable the development of new materials and chemical processes and help shape the future by advancing areas like quantum technology and scientific computing. SLAC is a world leader in ultrafast science and is home to three DOE Office of Science user facilities, including the LCLS X-ray free-electron laser, the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, and the FACET-II test facility for next-generation accelerator technologies. SLAC and Stanford also jointly run six institutes and centers.