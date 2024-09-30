Research is at the core of Stanford’s mission and culture, boasting many acclaimed academics who influence policy, stakeholders, and information dissemination. But it’s not just faculty who are involved – students are, too. Many different departments and research centers at Stanford allow students to work as research assistants during the summer. For eight to 10 weeks, students join with a mentor and work on a project full-time, giving them the opportunity to dive deep into their research without having to balance that with taking academic classes.

For undergraduates like Isabel Cai, Remington Graham, Nicholas Neoman, and Selena Niemi their drive and passion led them to pursue research this past summer. Here’s a look at who they are, what they’ve been researching, and where they’re planning on going next.

With great power comes great competition

Great power competition is a major focus for political science researchers – and for Isabel Cai, a rising senior and research assistant at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. She’s working with Stanford political scientist and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on his book regarding U.S. great power competition with China and Russia today. Cai is a double major in political science and East Asian studies and works with other research assistants to contribute content and make structural edits in the ever-evolving book. “One thing with international relations is that something is always happening, right? And we have to reflect that in the book,” said Cai. “It’s always an ongoing process of writing, receiving new information, and going back to rewrite things.”

Cai’s been around the world, which sparked her interest in international relations. She grew up across Asia and attended boarding schools in the United Kingdom and Massachusetts. “I’ve been a research assistant for many different professors, figuring out what specific areas of international relations I’m interested in,” said Cai. “I think what’s so special about this book project is that it’s very, very expansive. Usually, professors come up with a testable hypothesis that they try to prove with experiments, data analyses, or case studies. But this one is more public facing, wrestling with a big question that involves many parts and might not have a clear-cut answer.”

McFaul taught a class in winter quarter of 2023 that focused on the U.S., China, and Russia’s relations in terms of power, ideology, and conception of the global order – a class that got Cai interested in working with McFaul. Cai says McFaul encouraged her and her fellow assistants to contribute as editors, which gave them a sense of ownership over the work. Cai is currently applying for graduate school, where she intends to continue her research in political science. “Most people think political science is just about politics – but it’s actually a very scientific process, which is why it’s called that,” said Cai. “This summer taught me to think more methodically, for instance, in isolating causation from correlation or parsing an actor’s intention from the perceived outcome. It’s not just throwing out an opinion, there’s lots of critical thinking involved.”

Cai loves the precision of data-driven work and pointed out that many scholars are using machine learning and causal inference methods to quantitatively test social science hypotheses. Cai is working on her honors thesis under the Center for International Security and Cooperation. She is exploring how China signals resolve in territorial disputes through propaganda – something that may be tested through analysis of media before and after a period of conflict. Beyond her research, Cai has gotten back into her love of art; before, she used to make it, but now she’s learning more about the processes of trading and curating art and potentially getting into art collection in the future.

From left to right: Materials science PhD student Zane Taylor, engineering physics undergraduate Remington Graham, applied physics PhD student Sara Irvine conduct analysis of XRD data in the X-ray control room of the Dresselhaus-Marais Lab. | Aaron Kehoe

Sustainable steelmaking (and how X-rays play a part)

Steel is a critical material for construction and transportation – but it’s an industry responsible for 8 to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, meaning that global manufacturing is a significant contributor to the climate crisis. Remington Graham ventures to change that with his summer research within the Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), and working closely with the Department of Materials Science & Engineering and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Before coming to Stanford, Graham worked for seven years in a foundry, and in pottery, and then began as a student at Long Beach City College. “I was getting increasingly frustrated with the state of the environment and my inability to do anything about it or to do anything substantive. Yes, I can recycle, but one person recycling isn't quite going to solve the climate crisis and all this terrible stuff that's going on,” said Graham. “So, I decided to start trying to get an education so that I could do something more substantive to help the state of the environment.”

Graham lucked out with GLAM’s Dresselhaus-Marais Group, an interdisciplinary research team with united goals to improve sustainability of manufacturing processes, which is precisely why he entered academia. The group’s current focus is hydrogen reduction for steelmaking, which could replace using coal in this process. The group runs X-ray diffraction experiments as they process iron, a crucial part of making steel. X-ray diffraction helps researchers understand the crystal phases, composition, and potential impurities of their target material as they process it from iron ore to pure iron.

For his summer research, Graham focused on using Rietveld refinement to process the experimental data. Rietveld refinement programs predict a potential X-ray diffraction pattern based on the data the user inputs regarding phases and compounds, allowing them to test hypotheses about what specific crystal phases – for example, various iron oxide compounds or impurities – may be present in the material.

“No one in the group knew how to do Rietveld refinement. It always seemed really intimidating,” said Graham. “I ended up finding a free, open-source software that does this refinement, and I had this joyful time learning the process. I get to experiment, play, and investigate, which lets me learn more about the experiments we do. Learning this new technique lets me get deep into the data and find all the nuances – I’m looking at it all in a new light.”

Beyond his current research, Graham’s main goal is to participate meaningfully in the effort for sustainability, whether it’s in research or the industry. In the meantime, he and his wife (who he gives a major shoutout for her support) are expecting their first child in the near future.

Nicholas Neoman in the Sakamoto Lab, holding his microplate strip to test cytokine levels as part of his research on Diamond-Blackfan anemia. | Aaron Kehoe

Equity in medicine

Diamond-Blackfan anemia affects seven in 1 million live births, and Nicholas Neoman, a rising third-year student, is researching how to treat it. The disease doesn’t have much national attention, which is a big reason why Neoman was drawn to investigating it. “My friends and I all said we want to work in a lab that means something to us,” said Neoman. “My whole life has really been working with marginalized people, so I wanted to do the same in my research.”

Neoman is studying African and African American studies and chemistry, both of which help him on his pre-med track. He said, “I’ve always thought that the first thing that racism should be removed from is medicine. If I’m not able to make health care equitable for everybody, then I’m not doing anybody a service.”

Growing up, Neoman recognized the disparities for Black people in health care through the experiences of his Black peers. Before coming to Stanford, he knew he wanted to pursue African and African American studies to better understand the history and culture of Black Americans and the impacts of racism. Chemistry, on the other hand, was a choice Neoman made during his first year at Stanford. He says that chemistry is always a fun, challenging puzzle for him to solve – engaging because everything can be boiled down to chemistry. “I became infatuated with chemistry because it’s extremely fascinating and foundational to the natural world. I like the idea that it’s always going to be stimulating; every day has a new challenge for me to tackle,” said Neoman. Even though it seems like an odd combination, some of his professors have studied the same subjects, helping him envision a pathway for the future.

This summer, Neoman joined the Sakamoto Lab, where he was mentored by Dr. Y. Lucy Liu, through the Stanford Bio-X Undergraduate Summer Research Program. The lab focuses on inflammatory cytokines: small proteins associated with cell signals in virtually every system in the body. Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes like Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA) are correlated with these inflammatory cytokines. Inhibiting select cytokines can alleviate the anemia, but it’s not safe to inhibit them in the whole body – it can cause infection or a weakened immune system, so targeting specific cytokines with designed medication is part of Neoman’s plan for next summer. He’s arranged to work with the lab through either his undergraduate graduation in 2026 or his potential coterm graduation in 2027. His biggest breakthrough this year was demonstrating a specific inflammatory cytokine (interleukin-6) linked to DBA through analysis of the blood and pathology of DBA mice. Neoman continues to work with his lab on building the first-ever model of the disease in mice, which will aid in his research to target inflammation and correct the effects of Diamond-Blackfan anemia.

He is still deciding what field of medicine he will pursue but knows that addressing racial disparity in health care will always be part of his journey. For the time being though, he stays in touch with his immigrant Egyptian family and works as a Stanford chemistry tutor and summer residential assistant for high schoolers staying for programs at Stanford.

Selena Niemi (right) is holding a mannequin head fitted with a partially assembled mobile optical neuroimaging device (fNIRS) cap, next to her is fellow assistant Howard Fung (middle) who is wearing an fNIRS cap, and their mentor, Dr. Cassondra Eng (left). Dr. Eng holds a virtual reality (VR) headset. | Aaron Kehoe

The beat goes on and on

While virtual reality video games and listening to Lady Gaga sound like things to do in your free time, they’re part of the daily research that Selena Niemi conducts in the VR Neurofit Lab with Bio-X. Niemi is a rising junior at Stanford whose summer research involves studying how VR games with cognitive and physical components impact executive functioning – a set of skills that help people plan and meet goals – for students diagnosed with ADHD or experiencing attention difficulties.

“I always wanted to go to college, but I never thought it was possible to go to a university like Stanford,” said Niemi, who is a first-generation student. “I’ve always been fascinated by the brain and neuroscience, and I was an athlete in high school. And when I found this lab, I wanted to take advantage of having these resources and opportunities to learn in a place that combined my love of neuroscience, my love of exercise, and my interest in the clinical applications of technology.”

Niemi was interested in the work from her first year and applied through Bio-X to work in the Allan Reiss lab, with her mentor, postdoctoral scholar Dr. Cassie Eng. Since then, she has found different ways of getting involved and contributing to the lab’s research. This summer, she received an award through the Stanford Bio-X Undergraduate Summer Research Program and joined the lab full-time. Through the summer, Niemi and her fellow research assistant Howard Fung from Trinity College recruited participants for the lab’s experiment: measuring brain function using mobile neuroimaging before, during, and after playing experimentally modified conditions of the popular exercise-based VR game Beat Saber.

During the VR experiment, Beat Saber has players rhythmically slice obstacles to a carefully curated set of songs, one of which is by Lady Gaga. The experiment was piloted with students diagnosed with ADHD to ensure broader applicability. “As you can imagine, I’ve listened to Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ so many times now,” said Niemi. Contributing to one of the first labs to integrate portable neuroimaging technology and wireless VR, the research team Niemi is part of can monitor changes in neural activation in real time while participants move in VR. Niemi cares deeply about increasing equity, which informs her current research. She focuses on understanding whether this exercise-based VR intervention could benefit the cognitive and physical health of under-resourced populations from lower socioeconomic households or those who have experienced early adverse life experiences. She hopes to keep advancing her commitment to equity in health, especially in her plans to attend medical school in pursuit of becoming a physician.

For now, Niemi keeps herself busy during the school year: she plays with the Women’s Club Basketball team, she’s a sorority member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and she volunteers for the Cardinal Free Clinics and is part of their Immersion in Community Medicine outreach program. Perhaps most excitingly, she is now a student leader with Matriculate, a non-profit organization that focuses on assisting low-income, high-achieving students interested in applying to college by connecting them with highly-trained and passionate undergraduate virtual advisors – the same program that inspired her to apply to Stanford.