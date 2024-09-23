Frances Krauskopf Conley, MD, a trailblazing neurosurgeon at Stanford Medicine, who, in 1982, became the country’s first female tenured professor in neurosurgery and later made national headlines for speaking out against sexism in medicine, died Aug. 5, 2024, in Sea Ranch, California, after a long illness. She was 83.

She was a highly skilled and innovative surgeon, specializing in spinal surgeries and carotid artery blockages; an accomplished researcher, studying how the immune system might be harnessed to fight brain tumors; and a compelling educator whose legacy continues to inspire new generations entering the profession. She also served as chief of staff at the Palo Alto Veterans Administration Health System from 1998 to 2000.

“Dr. Conley was an outstanding neurosurgeon who was driven to pursue both excellence and equality in her work,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine and vice president of medical affairs at Stanford University. “Her fight for her own dignity and the dignity of others facing discrimination left an indelible impact on the Stanford Medicine community and beyond.”

Conley possessed the confidence and fearlessness not uncommon among surgeons in a highly competitive field, but she was singular among her peers in having to apply those qualities to navigate ingrained prejudices throughout her career.

“She was very much a fighter, and she probably needed to be a fighter,” said John Adler, MD, professor emeritus of neurosurgery, who became friends with Conley after she recruited him to Stanford in 1987. “Being one of the first women in the specialty, she faced more skepticism than most.”

As a medical student in the early 1990s and later as a neurosurgery resident, Odette Harris, MD, encountered Conley in operating rooms and in lecture halls.

“Her visibility, her accomplishments blazed a path for us all,” said Harris, the Paralyzed Veterans of America Professor in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine and one of the first Black female professors of neurosurgery in the country. “We could look to her. There was nobody else in the country that had a woman neurosurgeon on faculty.”

Harris remembers attending a neuroscience lecture in which Conley talked about how high heels contributed to back pain and posture problems, yet women had tolerated wearing shoes designed by men who would never wear them. “As a back surgeon, she was on a campaign against them,” Harris said. “She actually wore trainers.”

“She stood for something, and she was unapologetic about it, regardless of how popular or unpopular it was.”

After Harris graduated from medical school and started her career, once in a while she would receive an unsolicited letter of encouragement from Conley. “She went out of her way to reach out to me and to provide me with what I call stealth support,” Harris said. “She always wrote at a time when I felt like the support was powerful. The fact that she celebrated in my accomplishments was incredibly meaningful to me.”

Joining an exclusive group

Frances Krauskopf was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Palo Alto, California. Her father was a professor of geochemistry at Stanford University. Her mother raised four kids, then returned to work as a teacher and counselor. Her parents encouraged her career aspirations, but she recalled that “even in my wonderful, egalitarian, liberal, academic family,” her brother was given a life insurance policy for his 16th birthday, whereas she and her sisters were given sewing machines for theirs.

She attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania for two years before transferring to Stanford University. She applied to the Stanford School of Medicine after her junior year and began medical school in 1961, part of a class with an unusually high number of women for the time – 12 out of 60. She recalled that nearly everything they were taught, from physiology to biochemistry, was “from the ‘normal’ perspective of the 70-kilogram man, the paradigm upon which all traditional medical education was based.” Women’s health focused almost entirely on their reproductive function.

Between her first and second years of medical school, she met Philip Conley, a tall, handsome California Institute of Technology graduate with an MBA from Harvard. They were both gifted athletes, she as a runner, and he in javelin — he represented the United States at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia. They were married the following summer.

In 1966, she became the first female surgical resident at Stanford University Hospital. “As with acceptance to medical school, I was so happy to just be included I would have walked on my hands for the entire year if that was what it took to belong and be part of this exclusive group,” she wrote.