Two committees at Stanford released reports this summer related to research funding and the fossil fuel industry.

On June 27, a report from the university’s Committee on Funding for Energy Research and Education (CFERE) recommended against prohibiting research funds from fossil fuel companies, citing academic freedom as “an underpinning of good science” and the need for a “robust and diverse” approach to climate solutions.

Two months later, a committee formed by Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability Dean Arun Majumdar and Vice Provost and Dean of Research David Studdert to review the activities of the school’s industrial affiliates programs completed its work.

The report from this group, known as the Industrial Affiliates Review Committee (IARC), concluded that while the school’s programs largely adhere to university rules, there are opportunities for improvement. For example, the committee noted compliance with a rule requiring programs to have at least two faculty engaging with multiple companies and clarity on the role of advisory boards could be improved.

“The work of both these committees demonstrates Stanford’s commitment to addressing the globe’s most pressing issues in sustainability and energy,” said Majumdar. “Most importantly, the committees based their efforts on extensive engagement and consultation from across the university community, with particular emphasis on considering a range of perspectives. Ultimately, the committees’ conclusions represent confidence in our faculty and in the policies aimed at fostering research, empowering educational efforts, and promoting transparency.”

Current funding and alternative approaches

The university created the CFERE in December 2022. Its charge was to explore current funding the university receives from fossil fuel companies, approaches of other universities, and the pros and cons of accepting such funds and of alternative approaches. Co-chaired by Paul Brest, former dean of Stanford Law School, and Debra Satz, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, the committee drew from diverse academic backgrounds and broad, relevant experience, and included input from administration, faculty, and students.

The committee concluded that, if the university were to forbid fossil fuel companies from becoming members of industrial affiliates programs based on their climate-related activities, it would violate academic freedom and impede climate solutions. The final report noted that Stanford’s 1974 Statement on Academic Freedom prohibits “institutional orthodoxy,” meaning the administration may not take positions on political and social issues because that would inhibit researchers from taking alternate positions. However, the committee indicated that dissociation based on companies’ propagation of disinformation would be permissible if based on objective and reliable criteria.

“Two fundamental principles are core to the CFERE report. The first is academic freedom, which requires freedom from institutional orthodoxy. The second is adherence to university guidelines,” Majumdar said. “These principles, in addition to transparency, will be our guideposts in the Doerr School of Sustainability following the CFERE report.”

Ongoing campus discussion The work from the CFERE and the IARC came in response to ongoing campus discussion on energy research funding. The committees’ reports were preceded by community dialogue facilitated by the Doerr School of Sustainability. Over the past two years, this dialogue has included a letter from Dean Arun Majumdar to the school community that discussed values and possible considerations for future partnerships and collaborations with companies. The dialogue has also included two updates on numerous conversations Dean Majumdar had in 2022 and 2023 with students and postdoctoral scholars, and an October 2023 letter to the editor of The Stanford Daily from six graduate students, from different perspectives on fossil fuel funding, calling for enforceable standards for research funding provided by fossil fuel companies through affiliate programs. A response from Dean Majumdar later that month expressed support for students from different perspectives coming together and focused on the importance of academic freedom and trust in research partnerships. Dean Majumdar also stated that information about the school’s industrial affiliates programs would be made publicly available and easy to access and understand. In January 2024, the school posted a web page with information about funding and members of Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability industrial affiliates programs.

Committees, student recommendations, and next steps

The university is taking actions in four key areas in response to the recommendations in the CFERE report and the Stanford Daily letter. These actions include the Doerr School of Sustainability’s updated web page showing funding for industrial affiliates programs, ongoing reviews of industrial affiliates programs’ compliance with university policies, a new Law School Policy Lab exploring dissociation from companies based on past propagation of disinformation, and efforts within the Doerr School of Sustainability to help plan pathways for nations and companies to transition to net-zero emissions.

“The Committee on Funding for Energy Research and Education, the Industrial Affiliates Review Committee, and our school have listened to the students and are responding to their recommendations,” Majumdar said.