Conversion attempts may include religious rituals, psychological or behavioral counseling, and aversion therapy aimed at promoting heterosexual attraction or aligning a person’s gender identity with their sex assigned at birth. Because they have not been shown to have any therapeutic benefit, these attempts are more appropriately called conversion practices or change efforts.

Banned practices

The negative mental health impacts of conversion practices have been well-documented, and major health care organizations including the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the American Psychiatric Association have denounced their use. Although 23 states and the District of Columbia had banned the practices on minors as of June 2024, conversion practices remain legal in many states.

“There is no nationwide ban on conversion practices,” Lunn said. “This study adds to the growing body of evidence that these practices are correlated with significant mental health problems.”

It is estimated that between 4% and 34% of sexual and gender minority people have experienced conversion practices in the United States – often initiated during puberty or young adulthood. Reports of these practices are more prevalent among transgender and gender-diverse people.

The study surveyed 4,426 participants in The PRIDE Study – asking them if they recalled ever being subjected to conversion practices during their lifetime and, if so, what type. For the purposes of the study, conversion practices were strictly defined.

“Conversion practices are repeated, they’re structured and they are formalized,” Tran said. “Sometimes there are organizations that facilitate these practices. In contrast, if your pastor pulls you aside for a private conversation, or if your parents pressure you to change your sexual orientation or gender identity, we don’t count that as a conversion practice.”

The participants were an average age of 31; 2,504 people (57%) were cisgender, and 1,923 (43%) were transgender or gender diverse. Of the 4,426 people, 149 (3.4%) reported experiencing conversion practices meant to change their sexual orientation, 43 (1%) reported practices meant to change their gender identity and 42 (1%) reported experiencing both types of conversion practices.

The survey also asked participants about their mental health, gender identity, and sexual orientation, as well as their education level, ethnic background, and details about their childhood including whether their family and communities were supportive of their identities.